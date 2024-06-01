Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Punjab Exit Polls 2024: Will AAP continue to rule?

    Punjab, witnessing a four-cornered fight among the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contesting separately, has turned into a battleground, with all parties hoping to succeed on June 4. Check all details here.

    Punjab Lok Sabha elections 2024 exit polls voter turnout latest news surveys trend results and more gcw
    June 1 marks the culmination of the seven phases of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, with the border state of Punjab also locking the fate of the candidates vying for power in the 13 parliamentary constituencies the same day.

    Punjab, witnessing a four-cornered fight among the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contesting separately, has turned into a battleground, with all parties hoping to succeed on June 4.

    Voters in Punjab will select all of the candidates in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, both those running for first terms and those looking to reclaim their current seats, on June 1 (the seventh phase).

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Polls

    Jan Ki Baat:
    BJP: 3-2
    Akali Dal: 1 
    AAP: 6-4
    INC: 4-5

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key candidates

    Among the total 13 seats in Punjab, all eyes are on the Amritsar and Patiala seats. The BJP has fielded former Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjeet Singh Sandhu in Amritsar, while Patiala will see a contest among former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s wife, Preneet Kaur, representing the BJP, and other notable candidates from Congress and AAP.

    The state’s elections are crucial for major political parties. AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD are all contesting independently, each aiming to secure a substantial number of seats. 

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happened in 2019 and 2014?

    In 2019, Congress won eight of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab, with 2 seats went to NDA led-BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal (2), and Aam Aadmi Party (1).
    In 2014, SAD and AAP each won four seats, while Congress won three, and BJP secured two seats.

