Punjab FM Harpal Singh Cheema directed the formation of a joint committee to address revenue field staff demands, including pay parity and filling vacancies. The panel will comprise officials and union representatives for a swift resolution.

In a major initiative to address the demands of revenue field staff, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Thursday directed the Revenue Department to constitute a dedicated joint committee comprising officials from the Revenue Department, Finance Department, Advocate General's Office, and representatives of the Revenue Kanungo Association to resolve all service and cadre-related matters with mutual consent. According to a press release, chairing a high-level meeting with the representatives of the Revenue Kanungo Association and the Revenue Patwar Union, along with Revenue Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian, the Finance Minister aimed for a swift resolution of their concerns. Directing the Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner Revenue (FCR) Anurag Verma, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema emphasised that the legitimate administrative demands of the union should be addressed at the earliest. He further instructed that all proposals entailing financial implications be immediately forwarded to the Finance Department so that necessary formal action and approvals can be expedited.

Unions Present Core Demands

During the meeting, the delegation of the Revenue Kanungo Association submitted a formal memorandum outlining their core cadre demands, including cadre status & Pay Parity, stationery allowance, filling vacancies and cadre restructuring, the press release stated. Reiterating the state government's employee-friendly stance, both Ministers assured the delegation that the Punjab Government is working proactively to streamline administrative functioning while safeguarding the welfare and service conditions of ground-level revenue officials.

During the meeting, the state president of the Revenue Kanungo Association, Punjab Harvir Singh Dhindsa, State General Secretary Nirmal Singh Batth, State Treasurer Palwinder Singh Sood, State Vice President Adittya Kaushal, District President Sangrur Gurjit Singh Tung, and District President Ludhiana Jasvir Singh Jassi, and State President of the Revenue Patwar Union Balraj Singh Aujla, along with their colleagues, presented their demands and issues, the press release stated.