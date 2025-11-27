Batala police arrested Kawaljit Singh, a key associate of gangster Nishan Joriyan, for a Rs. 2 crore extortion demand. In another operation, Punjab's AGTF apprehended four operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an exchange of fire.

Gangster's Associate Arrested in Batala

An alleged key associate of gangster Nishan Joriyan, named Kawaljit Singh, was arrested by the Batala police, Punjab, on Friday, according to an official X post by the DGP Punjab Police. One weapon was recovered from him.

The accused, along with his associate, had fired shots at a shop in Batala after making a Rs. 2 crore extortion demand in the name of gangster Nishan Joriyan. In a major breakthrough, @BatalaPolice arrests Kawaljit Singh, a key associate of gangster Nishan Joriyan and recovers one weapon. The accused, along with his associate, had fired shots at a shop in Batala after making a ₹2 crore extortion demand in the name of gangster Nishan… pic.twitter.com/flZN4pt8nJ — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) November 27, 2025

Further investigation is underway by the Punjab police to establish forward and backward linkages and identify the handlers behind the extortion conspiracy.

AGTF Nabs Four Gangsters After Shootout

On November 26, in Chandigarh, Punjab, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), along with SAS Nagar Police, apprehended four operatives linked to foreign-based gangster Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang after an exchange of fire on the Dera Bassi-Ambala highway, officials said.

Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that the accused, hiding in a house along the highway, opened fire on the police during the cordon-and-search operation.

According to the police, the encounter took place near Steel Strips Towers during a cordon-and-search operation. In retaliatory firing, two of the suspects sustained bullet injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the operatives were acting on directions from foreign handlers and were planning targeted strikes in the Tricity and Patiala region.

Police had recovered seven .32 calibre pistols and 70 live cartridges from the apprehended individuals on Thursday.

"Punjab Police remains resolute in its mission to dismantle gangster networks and ensure peace and security across Punjab," DGP Yadav said on Thursday.

Drones Recovered at Tarn Taran Border

In a separate operation on Thursday, BSF personnel at the Tarn Taran border, in collaboration with the Punjab Police, recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone from a field near the village of Pallopati, Tarn Taran, after tracking drone movement.

Later, another intelligence-based operation led to the recovery of a DJI Air 3S drone from a farming field adjacent to the village of Burj, Tarn Taran.

Officials said these recoveries reflect the sharp vigilance, technological expertise, and steadfast dedication of BSF troops in safeguarding the nation's borders and preventing the smuggling of contraband through rogue drones. (ANI)