Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday appealed for nationwide support to Punjab, announcing that party MPs and MLAs will contribute one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The AAP leader's appeal comes as Punjab battles the aftermath of heavy rains and floods that have caused widespread damage and displacement across several districts.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Punjab has always stood tall in the face of any crisis that has befallen the nation. Today, Punjab itself is in crisis. I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to extend every possible help to the people of Punjab in this difficult time."

He further added, "All Members of Parliament and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party are donating one month's salary to the Punjab Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Let us all come together to help Punjab overcome this terrible tragedy."

The floods have affected more than 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, displacing thousands and causing heavy losses to human lives, property, agriculture, and livestock, according to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S Hardeep Singh Mundian.

To provide immediate relief, the state government has established 129 relief camps, which are sheltering 7,144 people. Ferozepur accounts for the maximum with 3,987 inmates, followed by Fazilka (1,201), Hoshiarpur (478), Pathankot (411), and Gurdaspur (424).

A total of 1,044 villages have been affected so far, with Gurdaspur reporting the highest number at 321, followed by Kapurthala (115), Hoshiarpur (94), Amritsar (88), and Pathankot (82).

Gurdaspur remains the worst-affected district with nearly 1.45 lakh people impacted. Other severely affected districts include Amritsar (35,000), Ferozepur (24,015), and Fazilka (21,562). To aid relief and rescue operations, the state has mobilised multiple agencies.

To intensify relief and rescue operations, multiple agencies have been mobilised. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 20 teams, while the Army, Navy, and Air Force have deployed 10 columns, with eight on standby, along with their respective engineer units. More than 35 helicopters are engaged in rescue efforts, supported by 114 boats and one state helicopter. The Border Security Force (BSF) has also been deployed in affected border regions.

