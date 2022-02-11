Punjab Election 2022: Netas using code to smuggle liquor

Alcohol is a potent tool in the hands of politicians to woo voters not only in the rural but also in cities.

With poll fever gaining traction, illicit liquor brewing continues unabated in Punjab state. Alcohol is a potent tool in the hands of politicians to woo voters not only in the rural but also in cities.

Code words like 'English buffalo', 'small and desi buffalo' are used for the free liquor distribution. However, the election commission had issued a warning for no freebies and has formed monitoring teams. The leaders and party workers are under scanner, yet the illicit distribution has not halted. This unfolds the prima reason why leaders in the state don't speak about the drugs issue in Punjab.

As per Harpal Singh Cheema, the president of Bathinda Nasha Hatao Youth Rescue Organization, the leaders' supporters distribute the liquor in the evening in different settlements. Intoxicant is distributed under the guise of propaganda. He confirmed the code words used in the distribution, big buffalo is the English wine box, and small buffalo means a box of country wine.

Cheema also added the issues lie when leaders speak else and act the other way. He said we get threats if we speak against the actions. Several police complaints are registered, yet no response. Talking on the same issue, social worker Sadhuram Kusala added liquor smuggling peaks during the election. They are concerned about distributing any intoxicant to people that should not be lethal.

The distributors provide cheap intoxicants to the people under code names; they fear their conversations might get recorded, said Kusala. It happens mainly in rural areas and the city's slums.



Kusala claimed the leaders promised to tackle the state's drugs peddlers and mafias, but their actions speak otherwise. He stated that people must take the initiative, or politicians will continue to exploit them to win elections. He also urged non-governmental organisations (NGOs), particularly women, to join the fight against the drug menace.

Kusala urged all Punjabis not to vote for such candidates who engage in reverse actions for the sake of Punjab. Dr S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, stated that drugs worth Rs 82 crore were seized in 22 days; this includes intoxication worth more than 74 crores and intoxicants worth about seven and a half crores. He stated that efforts are being made to combat drug addiction. A large number of raw spirits was also seized. The commission is attempting to reduce drug abuse.

Paramilitary forces and the police are conducting operations from the border to the state, said Raju. He urged voters to take the initiative in the same direction. Their cooperation would aid to prevent the issue, said Raju. He confirmed the intensified monitoring of such areas, where information about drugs is being received.

As of February 8, 2022, assets worth Rs 399.64 crore have been seized in connection with the code of conduct violation. Meanwhile, surveillance teams have seized 41.66 litres of liquor worth Rs 23.70 crore, and the Enforcement Wing seized narcotics worth Rs 314.75 crore. Apart from this, anonymous cash worth Rs 25.63 crore has also been seized.

