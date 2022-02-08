Punjab Election 2022: Rahul was misled, Sidhu would've been right choice for Punjab CM, says wife Navjot Kaur

When questioned if Rahul Gandhi was misled in his choice to make Channi the face of Punjab, Navjot Kaur answered positively.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu, a Congress politician, stated that her husband, the party's Punjab chairman, Navjot Singh Sidhu, would have been the best candidate for the Chief Minister's face in the next Assembly elections. When questioned if Rahul Gandhi was misled in his choice to make Channi the face of Punjab, Navjot Kaur answered positively. "Yes, education should be considered when appointing someone to such a prominent position. Navjot Sidhu, despite being my spouse, would have been the best candidate for CM," she continued.

Sidhu's wife told reporters in Amritsar, "Channi is a very, very affluent man, his (IT) returns also reveal that. So it is not appropriate to identify him as impoverished," she said, adding that "he has a large bank balance, which is greater than ours, and so he is not a poor guy."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi declared current Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the 2018 Punjab elections, saying the state needs someone who knows poverty and hunger. The announcement came after months of speculation over who will be the Congress's President Ministerial face, between Channi and state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Prior to the declaration, the Congress Punjab chairman stated that he would accept Rahul Gandhi's choice during a rally. "If I am given the authority to make decisions, I will put an end to the mafia and improve people's lives. If I am not granted power, I would walk with a smile with whoever you appoint as CM; I accept Rahul Gandhi's choice," Sidhu said.

Channi was appointed Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh quit in September due to party infighting. The split was acrimonious, and Amarinder Singh founded his political party to run the elections. Amarinder Singh's Punjab Lok Congress Party is in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Five reasons why Navjot Singh Sidhu was not named as CM face

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Rise of Charanjit Singh Channi, from unpopular leader to people’s person