    Punjab Election 2022: Dera Sacha Sauda gets busy as parties line up for support

    The committee is anticipated to decide who to endorse in the Punjab elections within the next day or two. The political wing had requested that Gurmeet take some time to discuss this. Dera's leader is also on his way to Sirsa.

    Team Newsable
    Punjab, First Published Feb 9, 2022, 3:45 PM IST
    Dera Sacha Sauda's political activities have increased since Gurmeet Ram Rahim, convicted of three charges, including rape and murder, was released on parole. He is now residing in Gurgaon. The Dera's political branch has also gotten active. The committee is anticipated to decide who to endorse in the Punjab elections within the next day or two. The political wing had requested that Gurmeet take some time to discuss this. Dera's leader is also on his way to Sirsa.

    On the other hand, various Punjab political parties are contacting the committee to get Dera's support. Harminder Jassi Talwandi, Gurmeet's close relative, runs as an independent candidate from Sabo. Dera supporters are launching an ongoing campaign in their support. Leaders from the Dera are seeking support, but most Punjab parties seek the Dera's assistance behind the scenes. This is because Jatt Sikhs and Sikh voters are opposed to the Dera because the Dera's supporters are from the scheduling community.

    Another reason is that Gurmeet Ram Rahim was charged with sacrilege. As a result, Sikhs, Jatt Sikhs, and Sardars oppose the Dera. There is a danger that if any party accepts the Dera's backing, Jatsikh and Sikh voters would be outraged. As a result, an endeavour is being made to identify a middle ground in order to create a balance. That is why lawmakers did not overtly cheer Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim's departure.

    In Punjab, there are 2.12 crore voters, with the dera representing 25% of the vote. Obviously, whatever way the Dera leans, the math of victory may be simple for that party. Obviously, such a large number of votes is readily produced. That is why it is the responsibility of all parties to develop the dera. The BJP has devised a plan to deal with the dera. This episode includes the parole of Gurmeet Ram Rahim. In addition, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal will campaign in regions where the Dera has power. Overall, Punjab's political parties have been involved in finding ways to fund the deras. It will be intriguing to see who can reach the Dera first.

