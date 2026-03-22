Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring accused the AAP govt of shielding leader Laljit Singh Bhullar in officer Gagandeep Randhawa's suicide case. Calling Bhullar's resignation an 'eyewash', Congress protested and vowed to intensify its agitation.

Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the Punjab government, accusing it of protecting the AAP leader Laljit Singh Bhullar and failing to ensure justice in the alleged suicide of Gagandeep Randhawa, a District Manager in the Punjab Warehouse Corporation, Amritsar.

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On Saturday, Punjab Chief Minister Mann accepted Bhullar's resignation, following the political uproar triggered by a controversy involving Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, who was allegedly tortured by Laljit Singh Bhullar, after which he died by suicide.

Congress Protests Govt's Handling of Case

According to a press release, the Punjab Congress held a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence. Warring said that the agitation was not just for one individual but a strong message against a 'corrupt and oppressive system' under the AAP government.

"An honest officer has lost his life due to pressure and corruption, and instead of ensuring justice, the government is trying to suppress the truth," he said.

Warring alleged that the resignation of a minister is merely an eyewash and does not absolve the government of its responsibility. He questioned why no strict action has been taken so far and why those named by the victim are being shielded.

"This clearly shows that the government is more interested in saving its image than delivering justice," he remarked.

As per the release, calling it a fight for truth, justice, and accountability, Warring said Congress stands firmly with the bereaved family and will continue to raise its voice.

"This is not just a case; it is a reflection of how deeply corruption has penetrated the system. Honest officers are being pushed to the edge while the powerful roam free," he said.

Congress Vows to Intensify Agitation

The PCC President warned that Congress will intensify its agitation across Punjab and expose the government at every level.

"Until justice is delivered and those responsible are punished, this fight will continue on the streets and in every democratic forum," he asserted.

FIR Registered, CM Orders Inquiry

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have registered an FIR naming former Cabinet Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar in connection with the suicide case, officials said.

Bhullar's father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and his PA, Dilbagh Singh, have also been booked in the case.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM has directed the Chief Secretary to conduct an impartial inquiry into the matter and has asserted that "no negligence of any kind will be tolerated".