Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is visiting the Netherlands to attract global investment, presenting the state as an industrial hub. Before his trip, he inaugurated road renovation projects worth Rs 57.80 crore in Amritsar's Attari constituency.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday began his visit to the Netherlands, his office said in a release. India's Ambassador to the Netherlands, Kumar Tuhin, welcomed him upon his arrival. During his visit, CM Bhagwant Mann will meet with international companies to attract investment in Punjab. He will present Punjab as an emerging industrial hub worldwide.

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Development Initiatives in Border Areas

A day earlier, various projects for the renovation of roads were inaugurated and dedicated to the public at Attari in Amritsar district. He said that the border areas, which remained neglected for decades during previous governments, are today, through our government's efforts, set to become leading constituencies of 'Vibrant Punjab'.

"Under this development campaign, projects worth Rs 57.80 crore for the renovation of 121 link roads in the Attari constituency have been initiated," he added.

Focus on Health, Education and Farmer Welfare

"Bringing major changes in the fields of health and education, 'Schools of Eminence' and 'Common Man Clinics' are serving the public in Amritsar district, while a new government college is being constructed at Ajnala at a cost of RS 15 crore"

Along with this, for the convenience of farmers, canals and watercourses have been revived at a cost of Rs 6500 crore, bringing canal water to the tail ends of more than 1400 villages, he added.

Enhancing Border Security

"To end the daily hardships of border farmers, we have raised the issue with the central government, and agreement has been reached to advance the border fencing. While striking a hard blow against drug smuggling, an 'Anti-Drone System' has also been installed at the border. The Common Man's Government is fully committed to a prosperous and golden future for Punjab," CM Bhagwant Mann added. (ANI)