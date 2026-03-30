Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann launched major infrastructure and irrigation projects in Sanaur, announcing Rs 87 crore for road works and Rs 27 crore for canal lining, benefiting 40,066 acres across 83 villages.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday accelerated Punjab's development push on the ground by launching a series of major infrastructure and irrigation projects in Patiala's Sanaur constituency, announcing Rs 87 crore worth of road renovation works alongside Rs 27 crore canal lining projects that will bring irrigation water to 40,066 acres across 83 villages.

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According to a press release, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann asserted that while previous governments allowed roads to crumble within days due to corruption, the Punjab Government has enforced strict accountability with a mandatory five-year maintenance clause for contractors. At the same time, he underlined that the AAP government has not only expanded irrigation coverage significantly from 21,050 acres earlier but has also secured Punjab's rightful 25 percent share of Bhakra canal water from Haryana through a legal battle, ensuring that farmers receive their due.

CM Slams Opposition Over Development Pace

Addressing the gathering, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann stated, "Baffled by the unprecedented development of Punjab, the traditional parties have lost their mental balance. Today, the pace of Punjab's development is back on track and gaining momentum with every passing day. The opposition parties are not able to digest it due to which they are issuing baseless and irrational statements daily. This reflects the frustration amongst the opposition parties who are envious of the development of the state and prosperity of its people."

Sanaur's Infrastructure Boost

Highlighting infrastructure development in Sanaur constituency, the Chief Minister said, "Today in Sanaur constituency, several new link roads will be built, and some existing ones will get a new look at a cost of Rs 49.60 crore. People will soon see changes in the roads leading to their villages, and the main Patiala-Pehowa road will be given a facelift and it will soon become a four-lane highway to ease Delhi-bound traffic."

Emphasising accountability, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "These will not be substandard roads like before as the contractors have five year maintenance duty, and any damage means payment withheld, blacklisting, no future contracts and others."

State-Wide Road Infrastructure Push

Underlining the scale of the road infrastructure push, he said, "It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the Punjab Government has embarked on the biggest road construction work taken up in the history of the state, targeting to construct 44,920 km of roads with a total cost of Rs 16,209 crore."

He added, "These roads will all be with the five years maintenance clause, ensuring the highest quality standards along with the world-class road safety features. This move is aimed to provide better mobility and boosting rural infrastructure in the state, thereby immensely benefiting the common people."

Focus on Water Conservation and Irrigation

On water conservation and irrigation, the Chief Minister said, "Those who claimed to be the protectors of water have never paid heed towards preserving the water whereas the Punjab Government is taking on account every single drop of water."

He added, "As many as 6900 km long, 18349 water courses have been revived in the state to provide water at tail ends, thereby immensely benefiting the farmers. Our Government has spent ₹6500 crore for rejuvenating the canal system to ensure water reaches the tail ends, and for the first time, 1444 villages of the state have got canal water."

Transforming Punjab's Education Sector

Record-Breaking Achievements

Listing achievements in the education sector, he said, "Punjab secured the top position in the National Achievement Survey 2024, and it is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction for all Punjabis that the state surpassed even Kerala in this survey."

He added, "In the last few years, 740 students have cleared JEE, and 1284 have cleared NEET, and 118 Schools of Eminence are being established, of which 60 have already been opened."

Expanding Opportunities

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further said, "These schools are helping talented students fulfil their dreams, and the objective is to provide education based on students' abilities and interests so they can achieve great success."

He added, "For the first time, 24 lakh parents have participated in the mega PTMs."

Expanding on education reforms, the Chief Minister said, "All the streams, including Medical and Non-Medical, are being offered to the students in the government schools."

He added, "Coaching for prestigious exams like Armed Forces Preparatory, NEET, JEE, and CLAT is also provided."

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "As education is the panacea of all the ills confronted by the society, the Punjab Government has prioritised education and has taken path-breaking initiatives in the education sector to transform the lives of people."

Stressing the role of education in social transformation, he said, "No freebie or concession cards can eliminate poverty or other social maladies in the state, but education is the key that can pull people out of this vicious circle by raising their standard of living."

He added, "Education is the light that illuminates the world by dispelling the darkness, due to which the Punjab Government is laying special thrust on it."

Healthcare for All

Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY)

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna has been launched under which health cards are being issued to all 65 lakh families in Punjab."

On healthcare delivery, the Chief Minister said, "Every family is entitled to free treatment up to ₹10 lakh under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY), and over 30 lakh beneficiaries have already received health cards. 1.65 lakh people have received free treatment under this scheme, and people should take maximum benefit of these cards."

Power Sector Reforms for Farmers

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann further said, "For the first time in the history of the state, more than eight hours of uninterrupted power had been supplied to farm tube wells during paddy season."

Highlighting power reforms, he said, "Farmers are now receiving electricity during the daytime for irrigation for the first time, which has transformed their lives."

He added, "The Punjab Government is judiciously utilising every single penny of the state exchequer for the well-being of the people."

'Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna' for Women

On Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "The AAP Government has launched this scheme to provide Rs 1000 per month to all other women and Rs 1500 per month to women from the Scheduled Castes aged 18 years and above."

Fiscal Responsibility and Governance

Reaffirming fiscal responsibility, the Chief Minister said, "The tax money of people belongs to the state, and it is being spent on the welfare of people."

He added, "Taxpayers' money is coming back to people through development, schools, hospitals and roads, and though the Punjab Government has fulfilled all its guarantees, efforts for progress of Punjab will further continue."

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "From this stage, we talk about education, health, power and agriculture, whereas other parties focus only on grabbing power."

Taking on opposition parties, he said, "These opportunist leaders are baffled as people are not giving them any response and their agenda is confined to the welfare of their families rather than that of people."

He added, "They say that students should be taught in schools, whereas the Akalis and Congress want to divide people."

'Sadak Surakhiya Force' for Road Safety

Detailing the Sadak Surakhiya Force, the Chief Minister said, "The AAP Government has launched the first of its kind initiative in the country, a dedicated Sadak Surakhiya Force (SSF) to ensure enhanced security and to save precious lives on the State and National Highways. A specially trained, freshly recruited 1597 personnel are acting as the backbone of this force, which has been provided with 144 fully equipped vehicles."

He added, "Since its launch in February last year, this force has reduced road accident fatalities by 48 per cent, besides ensuring safe return of valuables and money belonging to accident victims."

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "The force has been deployed along 4200 kilometres of highways prone to accidents and also acts as a strong deterrent against traffic violations."

He further said, "None of the previous governments paid attention to such serious issues, due to which Punjab earlier figured among the top three states in road accident casualties."

He added, "This path-breaking decision has been hailed by the Government of India and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has lauded it."

Key Governance Reforms

Highlighting governance reforms, the Chief Minister said, "The 'Easy Registry' project has been successfully implemented across Punjab, ensuring transparent and hassle-free property registration. This initiative has made the registration process easier and corruption-free."

He added, "The Punjab Government has closed 19 toll plazas, saving Rs 64 lakh daily from the common man's pocket."

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "The Punjab Government has fulfilled every promise made to the people and will continue to do so with full commitment."

War Against Drugs: 'Yudh Nashean Virudh'

On Yudh Nashean Virud, he said, "The sole agenda of the AAP Government is to ensure the progress of Punjab and the prosperity of its people. Under the 'Yudh Nashean Virudh' campaign, the supply line of drugs has been snapped, and smugglers have been put behind bars."

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "This campaign has become a mass movement with public support, and the Punjab Government has not allowed smugglers to flourish at the cost of innocent lives."

He further said, "For the first time, properties of drug smugglers acquired illegally have been destroyed and confiscated to act as a deterrent."

He added, "The aim is to put tiffin in the hands of youth through employment so they stay away from drugs."

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "The Punjab Government is ensuring that maximum youth get jobs so that they do not fall prey to social evils."

Promoting Sports and Culture

Highlighting sports and cultural initiatives, the Chief Minister said, "Punjab will host the Asia Cup Hockey after a long gap, with matches in Jalandhar and Mohali."

He added, "The 650th Parkash Purab of Guru Ravidass ji will be celebrated in a grand manner with a series of events."

Renewed Attack on Opposition Parties

Targeting traditional political parties, he said, "They are envious because they cannot accept that the son of a common man is governing Punjab effectively."

He added, "People have lost faith in them due to their anti-people and anti-Punjab stance."

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "Previous rulers were more concerned about their families rather than Punjab and Punjabis, which is why people have rejected them."

Healthcare Expansion

Aam Aadmi Clinics

On healthcare expansion, the Chief Minister said, "The Punjab Government has opened 990 Aam Aadmi Clinics, including 576 in rural areas and 414 in urban areas."

He added, "These clinics provide 107 medicines and 47 diagnostic tests free of cost, and another 400 clinics will be opened soon."

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said, "In the last 75 years, no previous government provided such facilities, but the Punjab Government has ensured healthcare for all."

On the occasion, Cabinet Ministers Barinder Goyal and Balbir Singh, along with others, were also present. (ANI)