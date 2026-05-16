Mizoram Police seized drugs worth over Rs 10 crore in two operations. Heroin worth Rs 1.8 crore was recovered from a truck, and in a separate bust, heroin and methamphetamine worth over Rs 8.8 crore were seized from a Sumo vehicle.

In a major breakthrough, Mizoram Police has seized a large quantity of drugs worth over Rs 10 crore in two separate operations. In a statement issued by H. Ramthlengliana, IGP (HQ), Mizoram Police said that on May 13, a special team from Vairengte Police, led by SDPO (V), conducted highway patrolling and random vehicle checks at N. Chhimluang.

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"The police intercepted a truck. While the team was engaged in checking other loaded vehicles, the driver and the handyman of the truck suddenly absconded from the scene. Despite a brief pursuit, they could not be apprehended. Upon detailed examination of the vehicle with the help of a mechanic, 70 soap cases of suspected heroin weighing 900.29 grams, valued at Rs 1.8 crore, were recovered and seized from two specially designed cavities near the gear lever," the statement said. It further stated that the truck and two mobile phones left behind by the absconding persons were also seized, and a case was registered at Vairengte Police Station vide Case No. 24/26 dated May 13 under Sections 21(c)/25 of the NDPS Act.

Over Rs 8.8 Crore Drugs Seized in Champhai

In another operation on May 11, Champhai Police detained a Sumo vehicle at the Champhai Police Check Gate on suspicion. "The vehicle, without passengers, was travelling from Zokhawthar towards Aizawl and was driven by Zardawngkima (36), son of Zungkhupa (L), of Tuidil, Myanmar, presently residing at Khawmawi, Myanmar. During a search conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, six soap cases containing suspected heroin concealed inside a sack of beans were recovered. Additionally, 10 bundles of suspected methamphetamine tablets were recovered from a wooden crate containing mangoes. The suspected heroin weighed 75 grams, with an estimated market value of Rs 15 lakh, while the methamphetamine tablets weighed 10.818 kg, with an estimated market value of Rs 8.65 crore," the police said. Accordingly, a case has been registered at Champhai Police Station vide Case No. 74/26 dated 11/05/2026 under Sections 22(c)/21(b)/25 of the NDPS Act read with Section 21 of the TI&F Act, 2025 for further investigation. (ANI)