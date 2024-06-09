Punjab BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu gets stuck in traffic, runs on foot to Modi's house for tea meet (WATCH)

In a video that has surfaced online, Bittu was seen ditching his car and walking on his foot towards the residence. After his car got stuck in Delhi traffic, the politician walked his way to attend the ceremony.

In a not-so-expected sight, BJP leader Ravneet Singh Bittu was seen running towards Narendra Modi's official residence after he got stuck in traffic and was late for a meeting in the national capital on June 9 (Sunday). Bittu had slowed down due to the heavy traffic in the national capital, but he did not want to be late for the meeting inside Narendra Modi's official house.

When he found himself getting late, the minister got out of his car and started running on the road as guards flanked him. In his pink turban and formal white clothes, Bittu is seen rushing into the premises without his car. The footage of the MP running at a roundabout in front of Modi's official residence was widely shared on social media platforms.

"One should never be late," he said while speaking to NDTV and added that many leaders were reaching for the meeting, so he decided to get out of the car and instead run to the residence rather than wait for the jam to clear.

In the Lok Sabha elections, Bittu was defeated by the Congress's Amrinder Singh Raja in the Ludhiana seat by a significant majority. The leader, though, is probably going to be in the Modi 3.0 government. He hails from the family of former Punjab CM Beant Singh and happens to be his grandson.

Bittu, a former Congress leader who represented Ludhiana in the 17th Lok Sabha, had joined the BJP in March 2024. Ravneet Singh Bittu had been openly critical of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite Rahul Gandhi’s support for Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal, who was arrested by the ED on March 21 in the liquor policy scam case.

