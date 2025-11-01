A rickshaw driver with a criminal record, Ganesh Kale, was shot dead in Pune's Yewalewadi area. Assailants on a motorcycle fired multiple rounds and fled. Police suspect gang rivalry and have formed 10 teams to investigate the murder.

A man was shot dead in a firing incident in the Yewalewadi area of Pune city on Saturday evening. According to police, multiple gunshots were fired at the victim, who died on the spot. Forensic experts and police teams immediately reached the location for investigation.

Police Suspect Gang Rivalry

According to Rajkumar Shinde, DCP Zone 5 of Pune City Police, "The deceased has been identified as Ganesh Kale, a local rickshaw driver who also had a criminal record. Preliminary findings indicate that four rounds were fired during the attack. Officials said the assailants arrived on a motorcycle and fled the scene after the shooting." He further added, "Police suspect the incident may be linked to gang rivalry. Ten teams of Pune Police have been formed to trace the accused and further probe the case".

Investigation Underway

The investigation is underway. Officials are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering eyewitness accounts to establish the sequence of events. (ANI)