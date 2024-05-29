Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pune Porsche accident: Teen's father reportedly called forensic doctor 14 times for changing blood samples

    Dr Ajay Taware, head of the state-run Sassoon hospital’s forensic medicine department, spoke to builder Vishal Agarwal, Pune Porsche accident accused’s father, at least 14 times over phone. The police suspect that the calls were to discuss the ‘change of blood sample’ as the conversations took place during the collection of samples for testing.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 29, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    In a major development in investigating a high-profile Porsche accident case in Pune, Dr Ajay Taware, the head of the state-run Sassoon Hospital's forensic medicine department, has come under scrutiny for his alleged involvement in manipulating blood samples related to the case. 

    Suspicions of possible collaboration were raised by Dr. Taware's frequent phone contacts with Vishal Agarwal, the father of the accused in the Porsche accident. Taware claims that Agarwal phoned her fourteen times to inquire about the status of the blood samples.

    The Pune police suspected that the calls between Dr Taware and Agarwal were orchestrated to discuss the "change of blood sample," particularly when samples were being collected for testing. 

    According to the allegations, Dr. Taware and his colleagues at the hospital allegedly threw out the minor's post-fatal accident blood samples, replacing them with unrelated person's samples that tested negative for alcohol.

    The incident, which claimed the lives of two IT experts when a speeding Porsche driven by a 17-year-old teenager struck their motorbike, attracted a lot of attention from the public. The blood report from the case is seen as important evidence because the adolescent was allegedly in two pubs prior to the event, according to the authorities.

    The tragic incident saw the underage driver, heavily intoxicated, believed to be driving at nearly 200 kmph when he collided with a bike, instantly killing two young engineers from Madhya Pradesh. After being given bail within 15 hours, the minor was told to go to counselling and help the Yerawada traffic police for 15 days. But the Juvenile Justice Board reversed this ruling due to popular outrage.

    Last Updated May 29, 2024, 1:14 PM IST
