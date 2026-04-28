Pune police cracked down on a prostitution racket in Budhwar Peth, sealing four flats used as brothels for a year. The operation, led by DCP Krushikesh Rawale, also led to the detention of three illegal Bangladeshi women involved in prostitution.

In a major crackdown in the red-light area of Budhwar Peth, Pune City Police have unearthed a prostitution racket and sealed four flats allegedly being used to operate brothels and carry out illegal activities, officials said.

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The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), Krushikesh Rawale, following a detailed investigation into a case registered earlier this year.

Police said the case has been filed under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956, and the POCSO Act. The probe is being led by Senior Police Inspector Prashant Bharme.

Four Properties Sealed for One Year

Speaking to reporters, Rawale said that multiple properties being used for unlawful activities were identified during the investigation. Based on a proposal submitted to Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, orders were issued to seal the premises.

Accordingly, four properties in Budhwar Peth, including a flat on the third floor of Begum Building, two flats in New Welcome Building, and a room in an old wada in Dane Ali, have been sealed for one year.

Action Against Illegal Foreign Nationals

In a parallel drive, police also initiated action against illegal foreign nationals operating in the area. Acting on specific inputs, a raid was carried out in Budhwar Peth, during which three Bangladeshi women were detained.

During interrogation, the women reportedly admitted to residing in India without valid documents for the past month and were allegedly engaged in prostitution for livelihood, police said.

Officials added that strict action will continue against those running illegal brothels and facilitating such activities in the city.