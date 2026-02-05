A tanker carrying flammable propylene gas overturned on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway, causing a major leak and a traffic shutdown for over 32 hours. The accident near the Adoshi Tunnel created a massive gridlock, stranding thousands of commuters.

A major traffic crisis unfolded on the Pune–Mumbai Expressway after a tanker transporting highly flammable propylene gas overturned near the Adoshi Tunnel, bringing movement on the busy highway to a near-standstill for more than 32 hours and leaving thousands of commuters stranded in chaotic gridlock.

The accident occurred late on Tuesday afternoon when the tanker, reportedly travelling at high speed along the Mumbai-bound carriageway, lost control on the slope near the Adoshi Tunnel in Raigad district of Maharashtra and overturned. The vehicle was carrying propylene — a heavy, highly combustible gas — which began to leak immediately upon impact, prompting serious safety concerns and forcing authorities to halt all movement on the affected stretch.

Due to the hazardous nature of the gas leak, traffic towards Mumbai was completely shut as a precautionary measure to prevent any explosion risks. Initial attempts to divert traffic onto the Pune-bound lane for a short distance failed to restore normal flow, as safety officials kept the road closed until the leak could be contained. The closure resulted in a mega traffic jam extending for up to 25 kilometres along the expressway, leaving scores of vehicles immobilised for more than a day.

Commuters caught in the gridlock described harrowing conditions, with many passengers, including senior citizens, women, children, and even patients, left with little or no access to essential amenities such as food, water, or toilets. Some travellers were reported to have rationed their supplies while stuck inside vehicles, and many expressed frustration over the lack of timely updates from authorities.

The prolonged closure also had broader ripple effects on regional transport systems. Several bus services were cancelled, and hundreds of buses and state transport vehicles remained stranded along the highway, affecting travel plans across Maharashtra. Transport officials said that many long-distance buses intended for early morning departures were caught in the snarl, disrupting scheduled routes and leaving passengers waiting for hours.

Emergency responders — including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and agencies from Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) — were deployed at the site to contain the gas leak and mitigate the hazard posed by the overturned tanker. Officials worked on a war footing to transfer the remaining gas safely and remove the damaged vehicle, a complex task that extended the disruption well into the night and the following morning.

Despite efforts to clear the scene, authorities and highway police continued to advise travellers to avoid using the expressway until normal conditions returned, urging motorists to plan alternate routes to prevent further congestion. The Maharashtra State Highway Police also issued advisories to help ease pressure on the network and reduce the risk of additional incidents as frustrated commuters sought other ways to reach their destinations.

The accident and its aftermath have once again highlighted safety vulnerabilities on one of India’s busiest road corridors, raising questions about emergency preparedness and crisis management on high-speed expressways. Local residents, transport experts, and stranded commuters have called for improved real-time communication systems and better infrastructure provisions to assist travellers during such emergencies.

As authorities continued operations to clear the crash site and restore normal traffic flow, the incident served as a stark reminder of how quickly a single accident involving hazardous material can disrupt critical transport arteries, affecting thousands of lives and stranding vulnerable individuals in difficult conditions.