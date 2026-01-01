A fire gutted a firecracker shop in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune. Firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the blaze under control. According to officials, there were no casualties reported in the incident. The cause is being investigated.

A fire broke out in a firecracker shop in Pimpri Chinchwad in Pune district on Thursday. Firetenders were rushed to the site to douse the raging fire.

Pimpri Chinchwad Fire Department Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh Durwas said that the fire had been brought under control and there were no casualties.

Fire Department's Swift Response

Speaking to ANI, Venkatesh Durwas said, "Around 6:30 pm, we received information about a fire breaking out in a firecracker warehouse here. Fire department vehicles immediately reached the scene and began efforts to extinguish the fire. The fire has been completely brought under control, and there are no casualties. The cause of the fire is not yet clear, and an investigation will be conducted later."

Rescue Operations Underway

"More than 150 firefighters are present at the scene. Rescue operations are ongoing. People from the surrounding areas have been moved to safe locations," he further said.