NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule has urged for calm following the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 4-year-old in Pune. She assured that the strictest action will be taken against the 65-year-old accused, who has been arrested by police.

Supriya Sule Assures 'Strictest Action'

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule on Saturday urged people to "maintain restraint" while assuring that "the strictest action will be taken" in the alleged sexual assault and murder of a four-year-old girl in the Pune district. Sule condemned the alleged incident, calling it an "inhuman" incident that has "tarnished humanity."

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In a post on X, Sule said she had spoken to the Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, and was assured that stringent action would be taken. "I have spoken with the Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, regarding the inhuman incident in Nasrapur that has tarnished humanity. They have assured the strictest possible action against the beast who committed this heinous crime. I remain in constant touch with the government and administration on this matter, and efforts are underway to ensure justice for the victim," she wrote. नसरापूर येथील अमानुष आणि मानवतेला काळीमा फासणाऱ्या घटनेबाबत माझे पुणे ग्रामीण पोलीस अधीक्षक यांच्यासोबत बोलणे झाले आहे. हे दुष्कृत्य करणाऱ्या नराधमावर कठोरात कठोर कारवाई करण्याचे आश्वासन त्यांनी दिले आहे. मी याबाबत सातत्याने शासन आणि प्रशासनाच्या संपर्कात असून पिडितेला न्याय… — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) May 2, 2026

Appealing for calm, Sule urged citizens to "maintain restraint" while demanding justice. "My humble request to fellow citizens is that it is our collective stance that the criminal should face the harshest punishment and the victim should get justice. The police administration has taken note of the aggressive stance adopted by all of us on this issue. Please, let us all maintain restraint in this matter. Strictest possible action will be taken against the guilty party in this case," she added.

Villagers Protest, Accused Arrested

Meanwhile, local villagers staged a protest march, demanding strict action against the accused. The protests come after a four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a 65-year-old man in a village in Pune district, triggering widespread outrage in the area.

The incident came to light when the girl went missing, and her relatives began searching for her. During the search, CCTV footage surfaced in which the accused was seen with the child. Later, the accused was arrested.

According to police, the accused allegedly lured the child with food to a shed, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her.

Following the incident, hundreds of villagers gathered at a police chowki and highway last night, demanding strict action against the accused. Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandipsingh Gill reached the spot and assured the public that the case will be fast-tracked and the accused has been booked under POSCO and other relevant sections of BNS. Further investigation is still underway. (ANI)