A Pune motorcyclist died after crashing into a parked car door that opened without warning. The rider suffered a severe head injury in the fall.

A late-night ride turned fatal for a Pune motorcyclist on Thursday when he crashed into the door of a parked car that swung open just as he was passing by, police said.

The rider, identified as Suryakant Bidkar, died after suffering a severe head injury in the fall. Bidkar was riding through the Camp area when a woman stepping out of a parked car opened its door without warning, directly into his path. Unable to avoid the sudden obstruction, he was thrown off his bike and hit his head hard on the road surface. He succumbed to his injuries.

Accident in Camp Locality

The accident took place on Thursday night in Pune's Camp locality, a busy commercial and residential stretch of the city. Police say the collision was purely the result of the car door being opened abruptly, giving Bidkar no time to react or swerve away as he rode past.

Bidkar's family approached the Lashkar Police Station and lodged a formal complaint following his death. Officers have opened an investigation, visited the accident site to examine the scene, and are recording statements from people who witnessed the incident.

The probe is ongoing, with police expected to determine the exact sequence of events and any liability in the case as the investigation proceeds.