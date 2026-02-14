Leaders across party lines, including Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid homage to the CRPF soldiers martyred in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack, remembering their supreme sacrifice and courage.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday paid heartfelt homage to the soldiers killed during the 2019 Pulwama terror attack. Taking it to X, Kharge remembered their courage, dedication to service, and patriotism. Recalling their valour and devotion, he wrote, "We pay our deepest homage to the brave martyrs of Bharat Mata, who laid down their lives in Pulwama. Their indomitable courage and unflinching devotion to the nation will forever be etched in our collective memory. Their supreme sacrifice remains eternal. We shall never forget."

Earlier today, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also paid tribute to the soldiers. In an X post, he wrote, "My heartfelt tributes to our brave soldiers who were martyred in the daring terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. The nation will forever remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the defence of Mother India."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their courage continues to inspire every Indian. In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage."

The 2019 Pulwama Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district witnessed one of the deadliest terror attacks when as many as 40 CRPF personnel were killed when their convoy was targeted on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14, 2019. The convoy comprised 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar.

Responsibility and Aftermath

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the attack, saying it was caused by a suicide bomber, according to a local news agency. However, India launched a series of counter-terror operations, including airstrikes at terror camps in Pakistan, marking a significant escalation. The Pulwama terror attack not only triggered heightened tensions between India and Pakistan but also led to global discussions about cross-border terrorism and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is marked as the 'Black Day' to remember the 40 brave CRPF soldiers who laid down their lives in the attack.