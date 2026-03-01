BJP leader N V Subhash urged the INDIA Alliance to withdraw its no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker. He called it a 'waste of time' and a move to become a 'laughing stock', advising them to focus on development issues instead.

'Waste of time': BJP urges INDIA bloc to withdraw motion

BJP leader N V Subhash on Monday urged the INDIA Alliance to withdraw its no-confidence motion against the Lok Sabha Speaker, calling it a waste of time, and warned it would fail. He said Parliamentarians should focus on raising development issues and serving their constituencies instead of making themselves a "laughing stock."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Subhash said,"It is clear that the INDI Alliance that wants to have a no-confidence motion against the Speaker, it is clear that since they have no majority in the Parliament, they wanted to make a show cause in the House to keep their alliance intact. There are many pending issues in the country which the Parliamentarians have a good opportunity to raise for the development of the nation... Instead of making a laughing stock of themselves and wasting the precious time of the people of this country, you should withdraw this motion because it will go nowhere... Make use of this opportunity to develop your constituencies..."

Opposition alleges 'partisan behaviour' by Speaker

This comes after Congress MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Manish Tewari, Deepender Singh Hooda, and Jothimani will present their argument in Lok Sabha in favour of the resolution seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, after they had accused the latter of "partisan behaviour" against the Opposition. 118 Opposition MPs have signed the motion, alleging "partisan" behaviour by the Speaker after the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, was allegedly not allowed to speak in the House.

Key speakers set for Lok Sabha debate

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will initiate the discussion on the resolution. BJP MPs Anurag Thakur, Nishikant Dubey, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhartruhari Mahtab will deliver the remarks on the matter. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chirag Paswan will also address the session. (ANI)