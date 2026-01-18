A grand Jallikattu event was organised in Pudukkottai for Pongal, drawing huge crowds. Meanwhile, at an event in Alanganallur, CM MK Stalin announced that the person who tames the most bulls will be offered a government job.

As part of the Pongal festival celebrations, a grand Jallikattu event was organised at Vadamalapuram near Pudukkottai, drawing large crowds from surrounding areas and showcasing Tamil Nadu's rich traditional sport and cultural heritage.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The event took place at the Pidari Amman and Karuppar temples and was jointly organised by the villages of Rajavayal, Vadamalapuram and Gurukalaiyapatti. Villagers and visitors gathered in large numbers to witness the sport, which is a key attraction during Pongal festivities across the state.

The Sport of Jallikattu

Jallikattu is a centuries-old sport of Tamil Nadu, observed on the third day of Pongal. The name is derived from two Tamil words - Jalli (silver and gold coins) and Kattu (tied). During the event, a bull is released into a crowd, and participants attempt to tame it to retrieve the coins tied to its horns. Participants in the sport try to hold onto the animal's hump to stop it. Sometimes, they run along with the bull.

Pulikulam or Kangayam is the breed of bulls used for the sport. The bulls which win in the festival are in high demand in the market and fetch the highest price.

CM Announces Govt Job for Top Bull-Tamer

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday announced that the person who tames the maximum number of bulls in the traditional Jallikattu competition will be offered a suitable government job in the Animal Husbandry Department.

Addressing the Jallikattu event in Alanganallur, "Madurai is a land where valour has flourished. Under the Dravidian administration, we have built the Kalaignar Centenary Library and the Kalaignar Centenary Jallikattu Arena in Madurai. This is a great achievement. In the traditional Jallikattu competition, the person who tames the most bulls will be offered a suitable government job in the Animal Husbandry Department," he said.

Stalin arrived in Alanganallur, in Madurai district, on Saturday to witness the traditional Jallikattu event, celebrated as part of the Mattu Pongal festivities.

Safety Measures in Place

Ahead of the Chief Minister's arrival, extensive preparations were made at the venue to ensure the safety of both participants and bulls. Medical facilities, animal health checks, and security arrangements were put in place well before the main event. (ANI)