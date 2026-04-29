Congress Tamil Nadu incharge Girish Chodankar dismissed exit poll numbers, expressing faith in voters. This comes as pollsters project an NDA victory in Puducherry and a win for the DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu for the 2026 Assembly polls.

Congress Tamil Nadu incharge Girish Chodankar on Wednesday said that his party doesn't believe in exit poll projections while asserting that their confidence and faith were rooted in the people. "Our confidence is with the people. We don't believe in the exit poll numbers and all. We have full faith in the people, and we have full confidence in the people of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Chodankar told ANI.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Puducherry Exit Poll Projections

His reaction comes as the pollsters, in their projections via exit polls, projected the All India NR Congress-led (AINRC) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning Puducherry in the 2026 Assembly elections. The exit poll by People Pulse has projected 16-19 Assembly seats in the NDA's corner, while placing Congress and allies with 10 to 12 seats of the total 30 Assembly seats in the Union Territory. TVK is projected to win zero Assembly seats in Puducherry as per People Pulse. Moreover, other political parties are projected to win zero to two seats.

According to exit poll projections by Axis My India, the NDA is winning the Puducherry Assembly polls with 16-20 seats, while Congress and allies are projected to win six to eight seats. TVK is projected to win two to four Assembly seats in Puducherry as per Axis My India. Moreover, other political parties are projected to win one to three seats.

In Puducherry, the contest involved the NDA, which includes the AINRC, the BJP and the Congress-DMK alliance. Actor Vijay's TVK had also sought to make it triangular.

Tamil Nadu Exit Poll Projections

Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, the pollsters have projected incumbent CM MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) alliance winning Tamil Nadu in the 2026 Assembly elections.

The exit poll by People Pulse has projected 125-145 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing Nationalist Democratic Alliance-backed (NDA) All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with 65 to 80 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state. Vijay's TVK is projected to win merely two to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per People Pulse.

According to exit poll projections by Matrize, DMK and allies are winning Tamil Nadu Assembly polls with 122-132, while AIADMK and allies are projected to win on 80 to 100 seats. As per Matrize, TVK is projected to zero to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.

The exit poll by P-MARQ has projected 125-145 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing AIADMK with 60 to 70 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state. TVK is projected to win merely one to six Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as per P-MARQ.

The exit poll by People Insight has projected 120-140 Assembly seats in DMK's corner, while placing AIADMK with 60 to 70 seats of the total 234 Assembly seats in the state. Further, it projected Vijay's TVK to win 30 to 40 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu.