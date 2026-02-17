Congress leaders led by KC Venugopal held a Padayatra in Puducherry, accusing the NDA of bad governance. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the former Congress regime, calling it an 'ATM for the Gandhi family' marked by corruption.

Congress Holds Padayatra, Slams NDA Governance

Leaders of the Congress party, including General Secretary KC Venugopal, on Tuesday held a Padayatra in Puducherry, aiming to strengthen the party's outreach and reconnect with the people of the Union Territory. Venugopal, while joining the march, said that the people of Puducherry have been "cheated and deprived of good governance" under the NDA government.

In a post on X, Venugopal wrote, "Electrifying atmosphere in Puducherry, as we embarked on the Padayatra with senior leaders from @INCPuducherry! Under NDA rule, the people of Puducherry have been cheated and deprived of good governance." https://x.com/kcvenugopalmp/status/2023704624709214570?s=20 "This Padayatra will serve as a massive boost to the Congress' people's outreach in the UT! We are on track to reclaim power and establish a pro-people Government in Puducherry!" the post read.

Amit Shah Alleges Congress Ran 'ATM for Gandhi Family'

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the former Puducherry government led by Congress' V Narayanasamy of turning the Union Territory into an "ATM for the Gandhi family." He alleged that the administration sold PG and diploma seats, including those reserved for SC and ST candidates, to wealthy individuals.

Addressing a public meeting in Karaikal in Puducherry, Shah said, "Narayanasamy's government had turned Puducherry into an ATM for the Gandhi family... They openly auctioned PG and diploma seats and even sold the reserved seats for SC and ST to wealthy individuals for the sake of money... Transport mafias were given free rein to trouble the public."

Shah said that the five years of Congress rule in Puducherry were marked by corruption and chaos, which the BJP has worked to eliminate. He added that the focus now is on transforming Puducherry into a developed Union Territory over the next five years.

"For five years, the Congress government created an environment of corruption and chaos here. In five years, we eliminated corruption and transformed chaos into order, and now it is time to transform Puducherry into a developed Puducherry in the next five years... Earlier, the decisions regarding Puducherry were taken by the Gandhi family in Delhi; the decisions regarding Puducherry are being taken by Puducherry itself," he said. (ANI)