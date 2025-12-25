Hindu organisations like Bajrang Dal and VHP held nationwide protests in cities including Noida, Kolkata, and New Delhi against atrocities on minorities and the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh, leading to clashes with police.

Hindu organisations Bajrang Dal and Vishva Hindu Parishad staged a protest in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday over atrocities against Hindus and the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Bangladesh. Several protests erupted across India against the violence targeting minorities in Bangladesh, including in New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Hyderabad.

Protests Across Major Cities

Demonstration in Kolkata

In Kolkata, members of Bangiyo Hindu Jagran and other Hindu organisations held a protest on Tuesday near the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh, condemning atrocities against Hindus and the recent mob lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. According to police, the demonstrators intended to submit a deputation to the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission. However, tensions escalated as a large crowd gathered near the premises, prompting police to resort to a lathi charge to maintain law and order.

Chaos in New Delhi

In New Delhi, demonstrators swarmed near the Bangladesh High Commission to protest the violence. The situation became chaotic when protesters clashed with security forces, pushed back barricades, and attempted to enter the building. Police intervened to control the crowd, detaining members of the Hindu organisations. Protesters chanted "Jai Shree Ram" as they were placed inside buses. Anger against the Bangladesh Interim Government was further expressed as demonstrators burned effigies of Muhammad Yunus and the country's flag, while raising slogans against the Bangladesh administration.

India Summons Bangladesh Envoy

Earlier, India summoned the Bangladesh High Commissioner, for the second time in a week, amid apparent strain in ties over the developments in the neighbouring country. The summons came amid protests in Bangladesh due to the killing of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi and the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das in two separate incidents. Dipu Das was killed in Bangladesh's Mymensingh district, evoking widespread criticism and again raising questions over the security of minorities in the country.