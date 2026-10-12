Rahul Gandhi compared protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar to "Lord Shiva’s Tandav," stating no formal plan is needed. He announced an INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court and claimed security agencies are questioning unequal treatment of protesters.

Protest is 'Lord Shiva’s Tandav', Needs No Plan: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Monday compared the ongoing demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar to "Lord Shiva’s Tandav" and asserted that no formal planning was needed for the movement. He said the protest did not depend on a fixed plan and would continue in different forms. He referenced an earlier sit-in protest at Akashvani Bhavan and said the original plan was to travel by bus, sit at a location and get arrested, but they changed it when the police did not allow them to proceed.

Addressing a press conference at AICC HQ in the national capital ahead of the INDIA bloc march to the Supreme Court against CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Gandhi said, "My sister tells me that we should make a plan. So I told my sister, 'You are not understanding the point. This is Tandav. This is Lord Shiva’s dance. There is no planning in this. Today we are going to the Supreme Court; tomorrow it will be something else. What do you think? Did we make a plan at Akashvani Bhavan? “The plan was that we would go by bus, sit there, and get arrested. The police wouldn't let us go. So we changed the plan. Did the result come from the plan, or did it come from the non-plan? There is no need for any plan. This dance is ongoing. This is Lord Shiva’s dance going on. In this, anyone can join Shiva's procession (Shiv ki Baraat). Anyone who wants to join, can come,” he said.

'Will Not Spare You': Rahul Gandhi's Warning to CEC

He also warned that the protest over the CEC's conduct would continue. The Congress leader also claimed that questions were being raised within security agencies over the alleged differences in the treatment of protesters and members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"Why is all this happening? Because we are only asking the question raised by two Election Commissioners: why is Gyanesh Kumar not resigning? These days, we are receiving information from everywhere. Gyanesh Kumar, we know your situation. We know you are unable to sleep at night, and do not worry, we will not spare you. I am telling you directly that you will not escape as Election Commissioner because of what is happening. Lakhs of people are questioning you and your conduct, and they will not stop,” he said.

Questions Being Raised Within Security Agencies: Congress

"Questions are being raised within the police about why they are being asked to stop the youth while RSS members are being allowed to roam freely. These questions are being raised within the Home Ministry, Delhi Police, CRPF and ITBP,” Congress leader said.

Call to Join INDIA Bloc March to Supreme Court

He called on people from all political parties to join the INDIA bloc's protest march at 1.30 pm at Barakhamba Junction in Connaught Place, saying the march was aimed at protecting the Constitution. He also urged people unable to join the march to show solidarity when the delegation reaches the Supreme Court to file a petition.

"India is marching; join us today at 1.30 PM at Barakhamba Junction in Connaught Place. If you want to protect the Constitution, anyone from any party can join...If you cannot join us directly for any reason, show your solidarity when we will be in front of the Supreme Court filing the petition,” he said.

High Security is in place in Central Delhi; security has been tightened with barricades at multiple locations, and entry and exit at certain metro stations will remain closed until 4:00 PM on October 12, for security reasons. Security personnel have been deployed at Barakhamba Road, near Mandi House. RAF (Rapid Action Force) and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel are also deployed along with Delhi Police personnel. (ANI)