Protests against BJP MLA Raja Singh continue in Hyderabad; protesters demand strict action

In a few places, the protest turned violent, prompting police to use baton charges to disperse the protesters, who burned tyres on the roads. The protest lasted until early Wednesday morning. Protesters carried national flags and demanded strict punishment for the controversial MLA.

Protests against BJP MLA Raja Singh's allegedly derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad continued in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Hundreds of protesters, on Tuesday night, took to the streets in the old city to protest against Raja Singh's release on bail.

The protest turned violent in a few places, prompting police to use baton charges to disperse the protesters, who burned tyres on the roads.

Protesters with black flags and slogans reached the historic Charminar, Madina Circle, Barkas, Chandrayangutta, Chanchalguda, City College, Afzal Gunj, and other locations.

For the second night in a row, the city saw protests against Raja Singh for hurting Muslim religious sentiments.

The protest lasted until the early hours of Wednesday morning. Protesters carried national flags as they demanded strict action against the controversial MLA.

The tension in the old city was palpable, and additional protests were expected on Wednesday. Police advanced security across the city and increased patrols in communally sensitive areas. Additional forces, including the Rapid Action Force, Greyhounds, and special reserve police, were deployed to prevent untoward incidents.

A city court granted Raja Singh bail on Tuesday evening, just a few hours after he was remanded to judicial custody in a case filed at Mangalhat police station.

A case was filed against him under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). On Tuesday morning, he was arrested following a massive protest on Monday night against a video he posted online with derogatory remarks about the Prophet.

Cases against the MLA were also filed at other police stations in Hyderabad and other districts.

Protesters and supporters of Raja Singh had gathered at Nampally Criminal Court, leading to high tension. To disperse both groups, police used baton charges.

Following Raja Singh's release, his supporters greeted him warmly at his home in Dhoolpet. They distributed sweets while raising slogans in his support.

The MLA denied derogatory remarks about anyone and claimed that his video was in response to stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui's recent show in Hyderabad.

The BJP suspended Raja Singh from the party on Tuesday and asked him to respond within ten days about why he should not be expelled.

Also Read: Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over offensive remark on Prophet

Also Read: BJP suspends Telangana MLA Raja Singh, Owaisi says saffron party despises Prophet Muhammad

Also Read: Who is Raja Singh, the controversial BJP MLA who is behind bars today?