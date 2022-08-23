Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Raja Singh, the controversial BJP MLA who is behind bars today?

    Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh has been arrested for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad after hundreds hit the streets of Hyderabad demanding his arrest.  Read ahead to know other controversies he was involved in.

    First Published Aug 23, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    After massive protests on the streets of Hyderabad, the police has arrested controversial Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh was arrested for remarks allegedly made against Prophet Muhammad in a viral video. The video allegedly shows Raja attacking the Muslim community over "population explosion". 

    The controversial MLA also reportedly criticised those who murder someone for speaking anything contrary to their religion. He also allegedly made disparaging remarks against the Prophet. The remarks upset the minority community and triggered protests throughout the city. The remarks reminded many of the derogatory statement made by expelled BJP leader Nupur Sharma during a television discussion that sparked anger throughout the world.

    The leader, who is well-known for making inflammatory comments on social media, has had a complaint filed against him under sections 295(a) and 153(a). Singh, who represents Hyderabad's Goshamahal assembly district, has courted a number of controversy over the years.

    Raja Singh was a member of the Telugu Desam Party. He later joined the BJP and is currently the party's whip in Telangana. Raja Singh has made a number of comments that seem to be directed at the Muslim community. Singh was banned from Facebook and Instagram in 2020 for allegedly inciting hatred. Singh, however, asserted that he had not appeared on the platform since April 2019.

    On August 20 this year, the Hyderabad police detained Singh after he threatened to thrash comedian Munawwar Farooqui if he hosted a show in the city.

    Additionally, he received a notification from the Election Commission in February of this year for allegedly intimidating people in Uttar Pradesh to vote for the BJP. If they didn't support the BJP, he allegedly threatened them with bulldozers. Raja Singh miraculously avoided the flash flood that was brought on by a cloudburst that occurred in July and killed 13 people dead at the revered cave sanctuary of Amarnath in south Kashmir.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2022, 2:27 PM IST
