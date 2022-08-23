Telangana BJP MLA Raja Singh arrested over offensive remark on Prophet

Protests erupted in Hyderabad on Monday night after Raja Singh released a video about the Prophet. Protests were held in front of the city police commissioner's office and other locations in the city. Protesters claimed BJP MLA T Raja Singh had hurt community members and demanded his immediate arrest.

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party MLA, T Raja Singh, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad. The case was filed against Raja Singh after protests erupted in Hyderabad on Monday night after Singh released a video about the Prophet.

Protests were held in front of city police commissioner CV Anand's office and other parts of the city.

Protesters claimed Singh had hurt community members and demanded his immediate arrest. Police took the protesters into custody at the commissioner's office in Basheer Bagh and were taken to various police stations.

The BJP MLA had released a 'comedy' video criticising comedian Munawar Faruqui, who performed in Hyderabad last week amid protests. Earlier, Raja Singh threatened to cancel Faruqui's show and threatened to burn down the venue's set. He was placed under house arrest due to the threat.

Raja Singh claimed Munavar Faruqui hurt Hindu religious sentiments and made remarks about the comedian and his mother. He also allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Prophet in the video.

The incident comes just months after an international uproar erupted over a remark made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about the Prophet. The BJP suspended Nupur Sharma, and 10 cases were filed against her countrywide.

Also Read: Watch: Telangana BJP chief fetches Amit Shah's shoes; opposition reacts

Also Read: Supreme Court directs all FIRs against Nupur Sharma to be probed by Delhi Police

Also Read: 'Foreign nation' behind cloudbursts? KCR claims he has 'gloomy' information