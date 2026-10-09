Delhi Police denied permission for a planned Oct 10 protest on CEC accountability, citing short notice, past non-compliance by organisers, and law-and-order concerns. A warning was issued, noting Section 163 of BNSS is in effect in New Delhi.

Police Deny Protest Permit, Cite Multiple Reasons

The Delhi Police on Friday rejected the application seeking permission for a planned demonstration on October 10 regarding the accountability of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), citing short notice, past non-compliance, and prevailing law-and-order concerns, officials said. Police also warned that Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) remains in effect across the New Delhi district, prohibiting any unlawful assembly or protest.

Speaking to ANI, Joint Commissioner of Police (Joint CP) Nupur Prasad said the intimation seeking permission was received without the mandatory 10-day prior notice required under established police guidelines. "An application was submitted in the New Delhi district giving intimation that they intend to hold a demonstration—a protest—on October 10 regarding the accountability of the CEC. This intimation was examined and considered, and it was found that first of all, it was received at very short notice. As per our laid-down guidelines, we require this at least 10 days prior to the dharna/protest, which was not the case here," Prasad said.

Prasad further pointed out that organisers had violated undertakings during past demonstrations. "Secondly, looking at their past conduct when permission for demonstrations was granted earlier, they failed to adhere to their own undertaking. Moreover, they did not comply with the legal directives issued at that time. In view of all these factors, considering the current law-and-order situation, open calls from other organisations, and traffic regulation concerns, permission is not being granted," the Joint CP said.

Stern Warning Issued Against Unlawful Assembly

Issuing a stern warning against any attempt to breach prohibitory orders, Prasad stated that strict legal action would follow if public order is disturbed. "It is also important to mention here that Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in the New Delhi area. Under this, any kind of gathering or demonstration is prohibited. Therefore, keeping this in mind, if any gathering occurs, or if any incident of public property destruction or vandalism takes place, appropriate legal action will be taken," she said.

Police Emphasize Role as Facilitators of Peaceful Protest

Responding to queries regarding clashes and unruly behaviour directed at on-duty personnel during recent political demonstrations, the senior police officer emphasised that police act as facilitators for democratic rights, but violence would not be tolerated. "Permission for protests is granted strictly for peaceful demonstrations only. We are here to facilitate you so that you can conclude your protest peacefully and voice your views in a peaceful manner. In a democracy, discussion and deliberation are vital components, and we act as facilitators... If you attack us, you disrupt the peace. We come from among you, and we exist for your safety and security," Prasad asserted.

"Everyone must keep in mind that we are a part of you—we are part of you, and it is the duty of you to keep respect for everybody. The respect is mutual. Whether one is in uniform or a civilian, we respect you fully... Therefore, one must abide by the rules and follow the law, because protesting is not an exclusive right of any single individual or group; it belongs to everyone," she added.

When asked about reports regarding a request to the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to keep dozens of metro stations closed during the proposed stir, Prasad said that a separate operational briefing would be provided by the DCP concerned.