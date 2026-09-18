A day after Project Cheetah completed four years, Indian-born cheetah KGP12 gave birth to four cubs in Kuno National Park. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav called it a historic moment, symbolizing hope for cheetah conservation in India.

KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno National Park, in what is being described as a historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah, a day after the initiative completed four years. In a post on X, Union Environment Minister Bupender Yadav said, "A truly historic and joyous moment for Project Cheetah! A day after India's Cheetah Project completed four years, KGP12, an Indian-born female cheetah, has given birth to four cubs in Kuno."

"Four years, four new lives; a beautiful symbol of hope, resilience and the growing success of cheetah conservation in India," Yadav said.

"Heartiest congratulations to the entire Kuno and Project Cheetah family," the Union Minister extended his congratulations to those associated with the initiative.

Project Cheetah's Four-Year Status

India’s cheetah population has increased to 52, including 32 cheetahs born in the country, with 49 currently in Kuno National Park and three in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary, according to the four-year status review of the cheetah reintroduction programme. The “Four Years of Cheetahs in India - A Status Review (September 17, 2022 – September 17, 2026)” released by Kuno National Park stated that the current population includes surviving cheetahs and their offspring from Namibia and South Africa, along with newly introduced cheetahs from Botswana.

Population Breakdown by Origin

According to the review, "Out of the eight Namibian cheetahs introduced on September 17, 2022, three are surviving along with 22 Indian-born offspring, taking the total surviving Namibian-origin population and progeny to 25."

Of the 12 South African cheetahs introduced on February 18, 2023, eight are surviving along with 10 Indian-born offspring, taking the total South African-origin population and progeny to 18. Of these, 15 cheetahs are in Kuno National Park and three are in Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Nine cheetahs from Botswana were introduced on February 28, 2026.

Current Status in Kuno National Park

The review stated, "Out of the 49 cheetahs in Kuno National Park, 17 cheetahs, including 10 males and seven females, are in the wild, while 32 cheetahs, including five males, eight females and 19 cubs below one year of age, are inside Soft Release Bomas."

A Four-Year Journey of Progress

Highlighting the progress of the programme, Kuno National Park said, "Four years on, the establishment of breeding females and survival of second-generation cubs marks an important consolidation phase in India’s cheetah reintroduction programme."

The review also highlighted the journey of the programme over four years, stating that the first year was a phase of learning, adaptation, setbacks and recovery, while the second year brought success with breeding and the survival of 13 cubs for more than a year.

During the third year, cheetahs were released into the wild and monitored round-the-clock across the inter-state landscape covering 12 districts, where they successfully navigated and survived. The fourth year has been described as a phase of establishment, with cheetahs displaying natural ecological behaviour and the programme moving towards expansion to more sites.

Kuno National Park said the reintroduction programme has now moved beyond only protecting the introduced cheetahs and is focused on ensuring that India-born generations survive and establish themselves in the wild. (ANI)