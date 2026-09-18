BJP President Nitin Nabin will visit Western UP on Sept 21-22 for poll preparations, holding meetings in Meerut and visiting Saharanpur. He also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi, saying his student event is to suppress dissent within Congress.

Nabin's Western UP Visit

BJP National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a two-day visit to Western Uttar Pradesh on September 21 and 22 as part of the party’s ongoing organisational and electoral preparations in the state.

Nabin will visit Meerut on September 21, where he will hold meetings with BJP MLAs and MPs from the Western Uttar Pradesh region. He is also scheduled to meet party office-bearers from the region to review the organisation’s preparedness and take stock of the ongoing election-related activities. The BJP president is expected to discuss organisational issues, grassroots mobilisation and preparations for the upcoming electoral challenges during his meetings with the party’s elected representatives and organisational functionaries.

On September 22, Nabin will visit Saharanpur, where he is scheduled to seek the blessings of Maa Shakumbhari Devi. Following the temple visit, he will participate in various party programmes and organisational activities in the region. The two-day visit is part of the BJP’s continued focus on strengthening its organisational network and reviewing preparations at the grassroots level across Uttar Pradesh.

Nabin Takes a Dig at Rahul Gandhi

Earlier, the BJP national president took a dig at Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's 'Chhatron Ki Goonj', saying it was being organised to suppress the "goonj" within the Congress over demands to "change" him.

Speaking to ANI, Nabin said, "As far as the unemployment of the Opposition is concerned, it will never go away. To suppress the 'goonj' rising out of Congress to change Rahul Gandhi, 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' is being done." (Congress ke andar se jo awaz aa rahi hai Rahul ke parivartan ki, us goonj ko dabane ke liye Chhatron ki Goonj bol rahe hai) His remarks come ahead of Gandhi's scheduled September 19 programme in Indore, where he is set to participate in "Chhatron Ki Goonj" and interact with students and young people.

Praises PM Modi's Development Schemes

He also emphasised that PM Modi has received blessings from all over the nation thanks to his people-centric development schemes. "Every corner, village and colony of the country is at the centre of PM Modi's development schemes. So, blessings are pouring in for him from every corner," he told ANI. (ANI)