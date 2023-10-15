'What a great nation': Israelis thank India for supporting them amid war with Hamas (WATCH)

They also distributed pamphlets during the protest, asserting that the attack on Israel from Gaza on October 7 was an act of self-defense on behalf of Palestinian citizens. The pamphlet clarified their stance: "We do not support the Hamas ideology. But we support the Palestinian freedom movement."

A video depicting a pro-Israel march in India has been circulating online, accompanied by the hashtag #IndiaStandsWithIsrael. In the video, several people are seen participating in the march, expressing their support for Israel. The footage reflects solidarity with Israel during a time of ongoing conflict and tensions in the region.

On Saturday, several activists from the Revolutionary Workers' Party of India, New Socialist Alternative, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Stree Mukti League, with support from the Indian Christian Womens' Movement and Disha Vidyarthi Sanghtna, organized a protest at the Pune District Collectorate. However, their demonstration aimed to express their opposition to what they perceived as the "colonial occupation of Palestine by Zionist Israel."

The protesters had vociferously condemned Israel by chanting slogans like "Palestine Zindabad" and brandished numerous banners bearing messages such as "Death to Zionist Occupation, Death to Imperialism" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

