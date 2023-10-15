Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'What a great nation': Israelis thank India for supporting them amid war with Hamas (WATCH)

    They also distributed pamphlets during the protest, asserting that the attack on Israel from Gaza on October 7 was an act of self-defense on behalf of Palestinian citizens. The pamphlet clarified their stance: "We do not support the Hamas ideology. But we support the Palestinian freedom movement."

    Pro Israel march in India gains attention with #IndiaStandsWithIsrael AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 4:37 PM IST

    A video depicting a pro-Israel march in India has been circulating online, accompanied by the hashtag #IndiaStandsWithIsrael. In the video, several people are seen participating in the march, expressing their support for Israel. The footage reflects solidarity with Israel during a time of ongoing conflict and tensions in the region.

    On Saturday, several activists from the Revolutionary Workers' Party of India, New Socialist Alternative, Naujawan Bharat Sabha, Stree Mukti League, with support from the Indian Christian Womens' Movement and Disha Vidyarthi Sanghtna, organized a protest at the Pune District Collectorate. However, their demonstration aimed to express their opposition to what they perceived as the "colonial occupation of Palestine by Zionist Israel."

    'Hamas stopping us': Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN)

    The protesters had vociferously condemned Israel by chanting slogans like "Palestine Zindabad" and brandished numerous banners bearing messages such as "Death to Zionist Occupation, Death to Imperialism" and "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free!"

    They also distributed pamphlets during the protest, asserting that the attack on Israel from Gaza on October 7 was an act of self-defense on behalf of Palestinian citizens. The pamphlet clarified their stance: "We do not support the Hamas ideology. But we support the Palestinian freedom movement."

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 4:57 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Meme fest explodes after earthquake tremors jolt Delhi, neighbouring areas for second time in October snt

    Meme fest explodes after earthquake tremors jolt Delhi, neighbouring areas for second time in October

    Delhi residents jolted as earthquake tremors sweep through; check details AJR

    Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first ship from China at Vizhinjam International seaport rkn

    Kerala: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan welcomes first ship from China at Vizhinjam International seaport

    Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Pakistani cricketer, BJP reacts WATCH AJR

    Udhayanidhi Stalin criticizes 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans at Pakistani cricketer, BJP reacts | WATCH

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts rkn

    Kerala: Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in the state; IMD issues orange alert in 4 districts

    Recent Stories

    Meme fest explodes after earthquake tremors jolt Delhi, neighbouring areas for second time in October snt

    Meme fest explodes after earthquake tremors jolt Delhi, neighbouring areas for second time in October

    cricket Argentina women's cricket team sets new records; Scores 427 runs in 20 overs and 52 runs in a single over osf

    Argentina women's cricket team sets new records; Scores 427 runs in 20 overs and 52 runs in a single over

    Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person' RKK

    Suhasini Maniratnam terms Aishwarya Rai Bachchan 'Florence Nightingale', calls her 'genuine person'

    Hamas stopping us Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN) snt

    'Hamas stopping us': Gaza resident's distressing phone call with Israeli officer amid evacuation (LISTEN)

    Delhi residents jolted as earthquake tremors sweep through; check details AJR

    Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as 3.1 magnitude earthquake strikes Faridabad

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon