Ammunic Systems founder Priyanka Singhal is quietly driving a defence tech revolution—arming soldiers with homegrown simulators and proving that women are redefining innovation on the nation’s military frontlines.

Operation Sindoor wasn’t just about the precision strikes that dismantled terror infrastructure in Pakistan — it was about a new India flexing its self-reliant muscle. At the heart of this silent transformation lies a new generation of defence entrepreneurs rewriting the rules of India’s military technology.

Among them stands Priyanka Singhal, Founder and CEO of Ammunic Systems, a Bengaluru-based defence tech startup that builds advanced training simulators, smart fuses and combat-readiness tools for India’s armed forces.

Speaking on Mic’d Up With India’s Defencepreneurs, hosted by Asianet News Digital’s Head of Content Adith Charlie, Priyanka opened up about her unlikely journey — from a DRDO intern to a defence entrepreneur redefining India’s battlefield edge.

Born of Purpose, Not a Business Plan

“So, okay. Ammunic was more born out of purpose than a business plan,” she began.

As an intern at DRDO, Priyanka witnessed her first live explosion. That experience changed everything.

“It was very fascinating, and to see my first explosion live at the DRDO was very mesmerizing… that gave me a sense of purpose that we have to do something like that.”

What followed was a shift from ambition to conviction.

“India was very heavily relying on imported systems for defence. So if you cannot safeguard your own house, and you need to rely on your neighbour’s, it’s never a good point,” she said.

That conviction gave birth to Ammunic Systems — a company now catering to land, naval, and aerial warfare.

Breaking the “Male Co-founder” Myth

The early years weren’t easy. Walking into boardrooms dominated by men, Priyanka recalls how people assumed a man must be running the show.

“Earlier when I used to enter some of the boardrooms, they used to wait, thinking somebody else might be coming. I used to say, ‘Okay, we can start the meeting.’ They said, ‘Is your male co-founder joining?’”

Her calm defiance became her armour.

“I said, ‘Having a co-founder is fine, but why is it like a male co-founder is required?’ Specifically, there can be two female co-founders. There can be one female co-founder.”

Priyanka also doesn’t shy away from the gender question.

“See, it’s a double-edged sword. It’s both ways. Of course, it’s an opportunity for me to showcase that every female out there looking up to me — you are not less than anyone. But it’s also challenging, because in defence entrepreneurship, you do not come across a lot of names.”

She admits she’s still searching for a female role model in defence entrepreneurship. But her quiet confidence might just make her that figure for others.

Small Wins, Big Impact: Inside Ammunic Systems

Priyanka’s company builds the brains of bombs — advanced fuses and munition systems that decide when and how an explosive should detonate.

“We basically make all those systems — basically the brain of the bombs — fuses that actually tell the explosive when to initiate. Be it an impact base, or after a certain height or time — whatever specifications are required.”

These technologies — once imported — are now proudly made in India.

“Small wins in defence actually compound faster than big promises,” she said, smiling.

Post-Sindoor Momentum and the New India

The success of Operation Sindoor supercharged India’s defence ecosystem.

“If I talk about numbers, whatever we projected for this year — in the first two months of the financial year, we could already achieve it.”

Post-Sindoor, emergency procurements worth ₹40,000 crore are fast-tracking indigenous systems.

“Contract timelines have decreased to 40 days, with deliveries within a year. Everything is going on a really fast track process because the government is putting in a lot of effort to make India self-reliant.”

Building for the Battlefield, Not the Boardroom

Unlike typical tech startups, defence innovation is validated only in the harshest conditions.

“I usually believe that defence designs are never validated in a boardroom. They're always validated in a battlefield.”

That philosophy guided Ammunic’s loitering munitions — the same class of weapons that dominated Operation Sindoor.

“Our systems were used, and that’s when we realised that we can do it. Once they get deployed, you get the power and the energy that, yes, your systems could do it.”

Balancing Funds and Focus: Choosing Credibility Over Capital

When asked about Ammunic Systems’ recent $1.1 million fundraise, Priyanka said the journey to that milestone was anything but easy.

“Raising fund was a really important milestone in Ammunic Systems’ journey… We had some offers even before Operation Sindoor, but at that time were not actively looking for it. That was one tough point where I had to make a decision that should I be raising the fund or, you know, should I be first focusing on my product and the trials."

She chose conviction over convenience.

“On paper, fundraising looked more preferential, but then we chose to pause the fundraising and go for the product and field trials and making the credibility with the Indian Army first. That eventually actually helped us because now fundraising seemed really easier because we had product and orders more than just promises.

The funds now fuel Ammunic’s expansion, but she insists it’s about people, not just numbers.

“We are allocating the capital really thoughtfully, as I will say that talent is a real multiplier in our defence tech field. So a major chunk will go into the team expansion. R&D in the core engineering team, and of course the machinery. We also have to make the production set up for it."

“I’m Not Building a Startup, I’m Building the Nation”

Ask her what keeps her awake at night, and she doesn’t hesitate:

“As a founder, there are many tough decisions you have to make every day. But mostly what keeps me awake at night is that I am not just building a startup — I am building the nation.”

Her words carry fire.

“That’s one dream which does not let me sleep — what we can do more, what product we can develop, how to make India self-reliant.”

What Keeps Priyanka Awake at Night

Hiring the right talent, she admits, is another constant challenge.

“In Bengaluru especially, because there are so many startups, people keep switching. To hold a good workforce and to keep them motivated really keeps me awake.”

But she leads with empathy and focus.

“I rely on people more than numbers… I turn to my father, my husband, and my mentors when I need clarity.”

Her philosophy on balance is refreshingly grounded:

“Work-life balance as a theory — 50/50 is never a thing. My company is my child, and my child is my company. It depends which one needs me more that day.”

Building India’s Future, One Fuse at a Time

Before signing off, she had a message for young women hoping to follow her path.

“Just believe in yourself. Don’t build for brochures. Build for the battlefield. Don’t wait for a perfect product — build with the user in mind. Credibility in defence is not gifted, it’s earned.”

Her final words linger long after the conversation ends:

“Small wins in defence actually compound faster than big promises.”

In a sector where trust is earned, not bought, Priyanka Singhal embodies a new truth — in India’s march toward self-reliance, women like her aren’t just part of the story; they are the story.