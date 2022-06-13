Rahul Gandhi likely to be questioned for 5-6 hours in National Herald case: Reports

Chaotic scenes were reported in the streets leading to the investigative agency's office when Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by sister and Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, made his way amid anti-government chanting from party activists.

Following a massive demonstration on the streets of Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrived at the Enforcement Directorate's headquarters today for interrogation in the National Herald money laundering case. Chaotic scenes were reported in the streets leading to the investigative agency's office when Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by sister and Congress national secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, made his way there amid anti-government chanting from party activists.

Here are latest updates:

Smriti Irani reacts to protest that is being held by the Congress leaders. She said, "Because their corruption has been revealed, Congress leaders have rushed to the streets to openly pressurise an investigative body. It is an attempt to safeguard the Gandhi family's riches."

Congress leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, KC Venugopal detained by police, taken to Tughlaq Road PS. Party's Deepender S Hooda, Ashok Gehlot also detained & taken to Fatehpur PS.

Accoding to media reports, Section 50 of the PMLA Act would be used to record Rahul Gandhi's statement. The questions will be asked by an assistant director, who will be overseen by a deputy director. His statement will be typed by another officer.

Congress leaders Rajni Patil, Akhikesh Prasad Singh, L. Hanumanthaiah and Thirunavukkarasar Su. detained in Mandir Marg PS for protest in support of Rahul Gandhi.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated that the party's "Satyagraha" march will continue despite the Delhi Police refusing the party permission to demonstrate. The Delhi police cited law and order as the reason for the rally's refusal.

He arrived at the office of the Enforcement Directorate to appear in the National Herald case.

Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by hundreds of party workers, marches to the Enforcement Directorate office.

Congress MP accompanied by party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at Congress headquarters.

Ashok Gehlot said, "We're protesting against what's happening in the country today. PM should give a message to the nation that violence won't be tolerated."

Congress leaders gathered at party HQ to express solidarity with top leadership as Rahul Gandhi to appear before ED.

'Rahul Gandhi zindabad, zindabad' song resonates at Congress party headquarters in Delhi as he is set to march to Enforcement Directorate to appear before it in National Herald case.

Karti Chidambaram said, "We're here from various parts of India to show solidarity with our party leadership and show the nation the blatant misuse of ED. All cases of ED are bogus...I've got ED notices the maximum times, so I'm the resident expert in Congress in the matters of ED."

Previously, Congress workers were detained and placed in buses while raising chants in favour of their leaders. More Congress workers are anticipated to go to the streets later in the day as part of the party's display of strength.

Prohibitory orders have been issued near the agency's headquarters. The Delhi Police had rejected permission for the protest march yesterday night, citing the "communal and law and order situation" as well as VVIP activities. Congress leaders pleaded with them to reconsider their choice, but they refused.

The Congress has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of using the Enforcement Directorate and other government agencies to stifle the opposition's voice. The party has called the claims against its leaders "false and unjustified," accusing the BJP of engaging in "vendetta politics." The central agency has also summoned Sonia Gandhi in this matter. She requested extra time after testing positive for Covid. The agency has now sent her with a new summons for June 23.

