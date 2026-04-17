Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the defeat of the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha as a 'win for democracy.' She and Rahul Gandhi argued the bill, linked to delimitation, was a bid for political restructuring, not genuine empowerment.

'A big win for democracy': Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

After the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill 2026 failed to pass in the Lok Sabha on Friday after falling short of the required two-thirds majority, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the result as a "big win for democracy," asserting that the legislation was more about political restructuring than genuine empowerment.

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Addressing the media after the session, Gandhi said, "This was not about women's reservation but democracy. We can never agree to linking delimitation with women's reservation. It was not possible that this bill would pass. This is a big win for democracy in our country," she stated. She further alleged that the government's approach made the bill's passage impossible. "The bill was defeated because of the way the govt linked women's reservation to delimitation and earlier census," she said.

The Congress leader also took a sharp swipe at the union government's record on women's safety and rights, hitting back at the "anti-women" claims against Congress after the Bill was rejected. "Those who did not take any action in Hathras, Unnao, and Manipur are talking about an anti-women mindset?" she asked, referring to cases of violence against women that have frequently sparked national protests.

She also made an X post following the session, stating that Women's reservation in Parliament and state assemblies is the right of the women of this country, and "no one can stop them from receiving it", expressing that it will one day "turn into reality".

Maintaining that the disapproval stems from the Delimitation Bill based on 2011 census, she said, "However, in a malicious move, by linking it to the 2011 census and the subsequent delimitation based on it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hollow attempt to pose as the messiah of women has failed today. Today, the opposition of the country has demonstrated its resolve and unity, thereby safeguarding the democracy of India and its integrity. Today's day will be considered historic in India's politics."

Declaring that from today onwards, the effort to "suppress the voice" of the nation ends, she expressed gratitude towards the opposition leaders who backed the opposition's stance and rejected the three bills.

संसद और विधानसभाओं में महिला आरक्षण इस देश की महिलाओं का हक है जो उनको मिलने से कोई नहीं रोक सकता। एक दिन यह हकीकत में परिवर्तित होकर रहेगा। मगर बदनीयती से इसे 2011 की जनगणना और उस पर आधारित परिसीमन से जोड़कर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जी का महिलाओं का मसीहा बनने का खोखला… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 17, 2026

"I heartily thank all the opposition MPs because deep down, we all know that if these three bills had been passed, democracy in our country would not have survived. By using our power correctly, we have placed this country above politics and fulfilled our duty in the interest of the nation," she said.

'Defeated attack on the Constitution': Rahul Gandhi

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also said that the Opposition has "defeated this attack on the Constitution" after the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Gandhi said the Bill was not, in his view, a genuine step toward women's reservation but "a way to change India's political structure."Speaking to reporters, he said, "We have defeated this attack on the Constitution. We have clearly said that this is not a women's reservation bill, but it is a way to change India's political structure."

He further added that the Opposition stands firm on its position and will support any genuine legislation ensuring the immediate implementation of women's reservation.

Bill fails to secure two-thirds majority

Despite the bill's defeat, the 2023 Women's Reservation Act remains on the books, though its implementation continues to be tied to the future census.

The Constitution Amendment Bill for the implementation of Women's Reservation from the 2029 general elections was defeated in the Lok Sabha on Friday, with the opposition parties voting against it.

A Constitution Amendment Bill is passed if it gets the support of not less than two-thirds of the members present and voting. In the division that took place following the debate on the three bills, 298 members supported the bill while 230 voted against it.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced the results of the division. "The Constitution (131st Amendment) Amendment Bill did not pass as it did not achieve a 2/3 majority during voting in the House," he said.

Opposition parties strongly objected to the Delimitation Bill and said the government should implement women's reservation immediately in the existing strength of the Lok Sabha. They expressed their full support for women's reservation. (ANI)