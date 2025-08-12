Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra expressed concern over the Supreme Court's directive on stray dogs, stating that moving all strays to shelters would lead to inhumane treatment due to insufficient shelter space.

New Delhi [India], August 12 (ANI): Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday expressed concern over the Supreme Court's directive on stray dogs from Delhi-NCR, saying, 'They do not deserve this kind of cruelty".



In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote, “The moving of all the city's stray dogs to shelters within a matter of weeks is going to result in horrendously inhumane treatment of them. Enough shelters do not even exist to take them on. As it is animals in urban surroundings are subjected to ill treatment and brutality.”



"Surely there is a better way to manage the situation and a humane way can be found in which these innocent animals are looked after and kept safe as well. Dogs are the most beautiful, gentle creatures, they do not deserve this kind of cruelty," the post read.

Maneka Gandhi Warns of Law and Order Fallout

While animal rights activist and BJP leader Maneka Gandhi apprehended that the directive can create law and order situation.



"It is not an implementable order, all it is going to do is create a law and order situation. Govt has never made a govt shelter, all shelters are run privately. The judgement was given in anger," she added.

SC Order Sparks Protests and Detentions

On Monday, the Supreme Court directed the authorities in the National Capital Territory of Delhi to immediately start picking up stray dogs from all localities and shift them to dog shelters.



The directions also extend to Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad. The ruling drew criticism from animal rights organisations. They held a protest in front of the India Gate in Delhi on Monday against the order. The police detained them during the protest. "They don't want us to talk. These people are throwing everyone into jail. I am being detained because I do the noble work of feeding animals," said a caregiver of dogs while being detained by the Police for protesting against the SC order. (ANI)