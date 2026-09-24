Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called alleged poll irregularities 'treason', demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation and criminal proceedings. Rahul Gandhi echoed the demand, calling the CEC a 'Deshdrohi' and vowing punishment for 'vote chori'.

Priyanka Gandhi Alleges 'Treason', Demands CEC's Resignation

Calling Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to act as "treason, attack on nation", Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday demanded the resignation of CEC and said he should face criminal proceedings if allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process are proven true. Speaking to reporters, Wayanad Congress MP said that the Chief Election Commissioner should be tried for "treason", as the irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) are the act of "rigging" and attack on the country.

Reacting to an Indian Express report claiming that two Election Commissioners had raised objections over discrepancies in the SIR process, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "He should resign and face criminal proceedings if he has done everything that has come out, and if he was aware that the elections are being rigged and he was participating in that rigging despite the other two commissioners informing him that things were not okay."

"13 crore voters have been removed from the voters list. That is a serious attack on our democracy. It is an attack on our nation, and it is treason, and he should be tried for treason if that is what he was doing. There should be no legal protection for people who act in this manner," she added. The Wayanad MP made the remarks while reacting to the report during her visit to Noolpuzha in Keralam, where she also interacted with students of Rajeev Gandhi Memorial Higher Secondary School in Kalloor.

Rahul Gandhi Calls CEC 'Deshdrohi', Demands Investigation

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi demanded the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, alleging irregularities in the electoral process and asserting that those responsible for "vote chori" would be punished. Addressing a press conference in the national capital, Gandhi said, "These people are Deshdrohis...A person who attacks the vote and fundamentally destroys India's democratic institutions is nothing less than a Deshdrohi. You can't give him any other words. Deshdrohis will be punished. CEC Gyanesh Kumar must resign immediately. PM Modi and Amit Shah will be investigated for their conspiracy to steal elections."

Election Commission Rejects Allegations Amid Dissent Claims

According to the Indian Express report, Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months to decisions and orders related to the SIR process and other electoral matters. The reported disagreements included issues concerning Form 6, voter deletions and access to electoral-roll databases.

The Election Commission has rejected the suggestion that the reported objections amounted to institutional dissent over final decisions. The poll panel said operational queries, inputs and suggestions raised during the draft stage were part of its standard administrative and decision-making process.

The ECI maintained that all decisions taken by the Commission, including those related to SIR, were unanimous and had the approval of all three commissioners. (ANI)