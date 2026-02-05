Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Priyanka Chaturvedi criticised the India-US trade deal as 'unequal.' Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal defended the pact, stating it benefits both nations, while PM Modi welcomed the reduced 18% tariff on 'Made in India' products.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Criticises 'Unequal' Deal

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday criticised India's trade deal with the US, citing "unequal and unjustified" terms of agreement. Speaking to ANI, Chaturvedi alleged that India has agreed to US President Donald Trump's orders and the deal is being done accordingly, stating that the trade deal should be on "equal terms." "We will have to pay 18% tariff on exports to America, but zero tariff will be imposed on America... We have moved away from the Chabahar port... The trade deal should be on equal terms; this deal is unequal and unjustified and is being done according to US President Donald Trump's orders," Priyanka said.

Government Defends Bilateral Trade Agreement

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal said that India and the US are complementary economies and the trade deal between the countries is beneficial for both parties. Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February 2025, the two sides have been negotiating a bilateral trade agreement (BTA) that would benefit both. On February 2, a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump led to the announcement of the trade deal.

Protection for Sensitive Sectors Secured

Addressing concerns raised by some members in the Lok Sabha, Goyal said, "Negotiators from both sides have been at various levels over the past year. During the negotiations, both sides safeguarded their important and sensitive sectors from the trade deal, at the same time ensuring maximum benefits for both countries."

During these negotiations, Goyal said the Indian side secured protection for its sensitive sectors, particularly agriculture and dairy. "There were sectors which were important and sensitive from the US point of view. After negotiations for nearly a year, both sides have been successful in finalising several areas of the bilateral trade agreement," he said, speaking in the Lok Sabha.

PM Modi Welcomes Reduced Tariffs

PM Modi on Monday spoke with US President Donald Trump. He later said that it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi said in a post on X on Monday.

The Prime Minister said that when two large economies and the world's largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. (ANI)