Minister Priyank Kharge demanded answers from the BJP regarding an alleged conspiracy to delete 5,994 voters in Aland, citing an SIT investigation that uncovered forged applications, financial trails, and evidence of destroyed documents.

Kharge Attacks BJP Over Aland Vote Case

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], November 24 (ANI): Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Tuesday took dig at the BJP ahead of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s visit to Kalaburagi, citing the alleged deletion of 5,994 genuine voters in the Aland constituency and demanding an explanation from the party. In a post on X, Kharge said Rajnath Singh was visiting Kalaburagi to speak about democracy, but urged him to address allegations against BJP leaders in connection with the Aland vote deletion case.

“Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister @rajnathsingh ji is visiting Kalaburagi this week to lecture us on democracy. Perhaps someone should brief him on what his own party leaders have been accused of doing to democracy in Kalaburagi,” he said.

A former BJP MLA from the district and his son have been named as Accused No. 1 and 2 (A1 and A2) in the Aland Vote Chori case. The nearly 20,000-page chargesheet details an alleged conspiracy to fraudulently delete 5,994 genuine voters through forged applications. The SIT investigation has uncovered damning evidence: Digital records and seized electronic devices, financial transactions and payment trails, and CCTV footage allegedly showing documents being burnt to destroy evidence.

“This is not merely an allegation of electoral malpractice. It is an, organised attempt to disenfranchise thousands of legitimate voters,” Kharge said.