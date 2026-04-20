Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused central agencies like the ED, CBI, and I-T of being 'political tools of BJP' after raids on cyber hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki. He called the agencies 'puppets' and questioned the raids.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Monday levelled allegations against Income Tax (I-T), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) of operating as "political tools of BJP." Speaking with mediapersons, Kharge condemned the ED searches across Karnataka against notorious cyber hacker Srikrishna Ramesh alias Sriki, son of sitting Karnataka MLA NA Harris, in connection with a cybercrime and money laundering network case and said that the reason for the raids is unclear. "I-T, ED and CBI are nothing but political tools for the BJP. What were they doing for so long? We don't even know why the raids are being conducted. Let ED come up with a chargesheet, and we will know what they are being raided for. ED's conviction rate is only 2%. They are the BJP regime's puppets," he stated.

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Additionally, on the vandalism incident of Mahatma Gandhi's statue by unidentified miscreants in Haveri, Kharge said, "No one has given anyone the right to take the law into their hands. I don't know the facts of the case, but if this is done with malicious intent, then he will be dealt with."

ED Raids Target Hacker Sriki, MLA's Sons

The ED searches got underway early this morning, covering 12 premises spread across Karnataka under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Officials said the ED's action is part of its investigation in this case, initiated based on multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) and chargesheets filed by Karnataka Police alleging offences such as hacking of national and international websites, stealing of bitcoins, extortion and violation of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The search operation covered the residence of Mohammed Haris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad, the sons of NA Harris, who is a sitting MLA from Shantinagar Constituency in Bengaluru. The searches are being carried out by the ED's Bengaluru unit, which is leading the investigation into what officials describe as a complex web of cyber intrusions and financial transactions aimed at concealing illicit gains.

ED's investigation under PMLA, 2002, revealed that Mohammed Harris Nalapad and Omar Farook Nalapad are close associates of Sriki and are the main beneficiaries of the proceeds of crime. As per the investigators, the group allegedly hacked into websites and digital wallets to steal virtual digital assets (VDAs), which were then treated as proceeds of crime. In addition, sensitive data and funds were reportedly siphoned off through similar cyberattacks. (ANI)