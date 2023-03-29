Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Priority is Opposition's unity': Sanjay Raut after warning to Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar quip

    Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi stating that he was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha because of his "arrogance" and also alleged that the Congress leader considers it his "birthright" to rule the country since he is born in a certain family.

    Priority is Opposition's unity': Sanjay Raut after warning to Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar quip AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 29, 2023, 1:05 PM IST

    Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (March 29) said that his party gives topmost priority to the Opposition unity in Maharashtra as well as at the national level and will participate in the protest at the Parliament.

    The remarks come at a time when the Thackeray faction was miffed with Rahul Gandhi`s remarks over Savarkar and had skipped the opposition meeting.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, "We have spoken about our concerns two days ago. We did not go to Kharge`s residence. But there is and will be Opposition unity in Maharashtra as well as the country. We have got the result of the concerns we have expressed. We will definitely attend the opposition meeting today and will participate in the protest as well."

    "We give the topmost priority to the Opposition unity. We will be with all the opposition parties at the national level," the Shiv Sena leader said.

    Slamming the Centre over the Adani Group issue and corruption, Raut asked if the central probe agencies will only be used against the opposition and not Adani.

    Also Read: Karnataka Election 2023 to be held on May 10, results to be declared on May 13

    "Why don't you (the government) talk about the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi and the JPC demand by the Opposition on the Adani issue? What is your relation with Adani? Are the ED and CBI only for us (opposition), not for Adani? Will you do the audit of the PMCARES fund?" he said.

    He also backed disqualified Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and said that his party will take part in the Opposition protest in the Parliament.

    "The government is not ready to respond to the opposition's questions about the scam. Can't we ask questions? The one who asks questions, his membership is disqualified and his house is evicted. We will take part in the Opposition's protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification," he said.

    Also read: Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home

    Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi stating that he was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha because of his "arrogance" and also alleged that the Congress leader considers it his "birthright" to rule the country since he is born in a certain family.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2023, 1:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    Karnataka Election 2023 Election Commission announces polling dates counting of votes gcw

    Karnataka Election 2023 to be held on May 10, results to be declared on May 13

    Sabarimala bus accident HC intervenes seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department

    Sabarimala bus accident: HC intervenes, seeks detailed report from Motor Vehicles Department

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home AJR

    Karnataka Election 2023: Persons with disabilities, people over 80 years of age can vote from home

    Atiq Ahmed can do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother AJR

    'Atiq Ahmed will do anything even from jail': Umesh Pal's mother

    Recent Stories

    Apple now allows users to pay later service with no interest no fees Details here gcw

    Apple now allows users to pay later service with no interest & no fees; Details here

    IPL 2023: Hoping to get Rishabh Pant involved this season - Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'Hoping to get Rishabh Pant involved this season' - Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting

    Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    Karnataka Election 2023: How EC wants to bring Bengaluru to the booth

    MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Registration process commences on cetcell.mahacet.org; deadline ends on April 5 - adt

    MAH BHMCT CET 2023: Registration process commences on cetcell.mahacet.org; deadline ends on April 5

    football When romantic Cristiano Ronaldo sang for Georgina Rodriguez 'I want to marry you' at dinner party (WATCH)-ayh

    When romantic Cristiano Ronaldo sang for Georgina Rodriguez 'I want to marry you' at dinner party

    Recent Videos

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon