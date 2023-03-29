'Priority is Opposition's unity': Sanjay Raut after warning to Rahul Gandhi on Savarkar quip

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi stating that he was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha because of his "arrogance" and also alleged that the Congress leader considers it his "birthright" to rule the country since he is born in a certain family.

Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday (March 29) said that his party gives topmost priority to the Opposition unity in Maharashtra as well as at the national level and will participate in the protest at the Parliament.

The remarks come at a time when the Thackeray faction was miffed with Rahul Gandhi`s remarks over Savarkar and had skipped the opposition meeting.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut said, "We have spoken about our concerns two days ago. We did not go to Kharge`s residence. But there is and will be Opposition unity in Maharashtra as well as the country. We have got the result of the concerns we have expressed. We will definitely attend the opposition meeting today and will participate in the protest as well."

"We give the topmost priority to the Opposition unity. We will be with all the opposition parties at the national level," the Shiv Sena leader said.

Slamming the Centre over the Adani Group issue and corruption, Raut asked if the central probe agencies will only be used against the opposition and not Adani.

"Why don't you (the government) talk about the issues raised by Rahul Gandhi and the JPC demand by the Opposition on the Adani issue? What is your relation with Adani? Are the ED and CBI only for us (opposition), not for Adani? Will you do the audit of the PMCARES fund?" he said.

He also backed disqualified Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi and said that his party will take part in the Opposition protest in the Parliament.

"The government is not ready to respond to the opposition's questions about the scam. Can't we ask questions? The one who asks questions, his membership is disqualified and his house is evicted. We will take part in the Opposition's protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launched an attack on Rahul Gandhi stating that he was disqualified as MP from Lok Sabha because of his "arrogance" and also alleged that the Congress leader considers it his "birthright" to rule the country since he is born in a certain family.