President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday took a sortie in a Rafale aircraft at Air Force Station Ambala, Haryana, and described the experience as "unforgettable".

On the occasion, President Murmu congratulated the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station for successfully organising this sortie. She is the first President to have taken sortie in two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. Earlier, she took a sortie in a Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023, the President's Secretariat said in an official statement.

Details of the Presidential Sortie

Air Force Station, Ambala, is the first Air Force Station where Rafale aircraft arrived from Dassault Aviation Facility, France. The President, who is the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces, flew for approximately 30 minutes covering about 200 kilometers before returning to the Air Force Station. The aircraft was flown by Group Captain Amit Gehani, Commanding Officer of the 17 Squadron. The aircraft flew at a height of about 15000 ft above sea level and at a speed of about 700 kilometers per hour, the statement added.

'An Unforgettable Experience'

Later in the visitor's book, according to the statement, the President expressed her feelings by writing a brief note in which she said, "I am delighted to visit Air Force Station Ambala for my maiden flight on Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force. The sortie on Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. This first flight on the potent Rafale aircraft has instilled in me a renewed sense of pride in the nation's defence capabilities. I congratulate the Indian Air Force and the entire team of Air Force Station, Ambala for organising this sortie successfully."

The official account of the President said on social media later in the day said, Today, while flying in a Rafale aircraft over Ambala-Kurukshetra in Haryana, President Droupadi Murmu shared her experience: 'This flight in the Rafale is an unforgettable experience for me. Today, from this modern aircraft, I am seeing this ancient land and Brahm Sarovar, which is a symbol of our cultural diversity and historical journey. My faith in our military capability is becoming even more firm'. आज हरियाणा के अंबाला-कुरुक्षेत्र के ऊपर राफेल विमान में उड़ान भरने के दौरान राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मु ने अपना अनुभव साझा किया: ‘राफेल की यह उड़ान मेरे लिए एक अविस्मरणीय अनुभव है। इस आधुनिक विमान से आज मैं इस प्राचीन भूमि और ब्रह्मसरोवर को देख रही हूँ, जो हमारी सांस्कृतिक विविधता… pic.twitter.com/I3md42RFwx — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 29, 2025

Operational Briefings and Key Encounters

The President was also briefed on the operational capabilities of Rafale and the Indian Air Force. Before the sortie, the President was given a guard of honour and briefed on the operational capabilities of the Rafale and the Indian Air Force. The Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces also met with Squadron Leader Shivangi Singh, India's first woman pilot who flew a Rafale fighter jet, ahead of her mission.

Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh also flew a Rafale fighter jet from the same fleet, leading a formation sortie in coordination with the aircraft carrying the President.

A Historic First at a Historic Base

Ambala Air Force Station was the first base in India to receive Rafale aircraft from Dassault Aviation's facility in France. The 'Golden Arrows' Squadron, which operates the Rafales, received a Unit Citation from the Chief of Air Staff during the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations for its role in Operation Sindoor.

President Murmu had earlier flown in a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet from Tezpur Air Force Station in Assam on April 8, 2023, making her the first President of India to take sorties in two fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force. (ANI)