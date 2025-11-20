Union Minister Tokhan Sahu lauded President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Chhattisgarh for Janjatiya Gaurav Divas as a proud moment. He also commented on the NDA's Bihar poll win, attributing it to a vote for good governance over 'jungle raj'.

Union Minister Tokhan Sahu on Thursday welcomed President Droupadi Murmu's upcoming visit to Chhattisgarh, highlighting how it is a matter of pride for the state. "On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, Droupadi Murmu is arriving here, and it is a matter of pride for us. PM Modi has announced Bhagwan Birsa Munda's 150th anniversary as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and is being celebrated across the country with enthusiasm," the Union Minister told reporters here.

Sahu Hails NDA Victory in Bihar

He also hailed the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) victory in the Bihar polls, claiming that the people have chosen to avoid the era of jungle raj and voted for good governance. "It's a mega victory for NDA. People have trust in NDA; as a result, we are winning in all the states. Bihar's people have once again proved that they don't want Jungle Raj but good governance," he said.

President's Three-State Tour Itinerary

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from November 20 to November 22, an official statement issued by the President's Secretariat read. On November 20, the President will grace the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebration, organised by the Government of Chhattisgarh at Ambikapur.

Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav in Telangana

It added that on November 21, the President will inaugurate the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav 2025 at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad. The second edition of the Bharatiya Kala Mahotsav will showcase the rich cultural, culinary, and artistic traditions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Goa, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, and Daman & Diu.

Sri Sathya Sai Baba Centenary in Andhra Pradesh

On November 22, the President will attend the special session to commemorate the centenary celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba at Prasanthi Nilayam, Puttaparthi.

President Addresses NIT Delhi Convocation

Earlier on November 19, President Droupadi Murmu attended the fifth convocation of the National Institute of Technology Delhi on Wednesday, where she urged the graduating students to focus on innovations that meaningfully uplift society, stressing that true progress lies not only in invention but in its ability to reduce inequalities and inspire hope. (ANI)