President Droupadi Murmu addressed IDAS probationers, highlighting their role in defence finance and its impact on military readiness. She urged them to adapt to change, support 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', and remain lifelong learners.

The probationers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service (2024 batch) called on the President, Droupadi Murmu, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday, according to a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

President Highlights Key Role of IDAS Officers

Addressing the officers, the President said that officers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service hold an important role in managing the financial resources of the Indian Armed Forces and allied organisations. From budgeting and accounting to auditing, payments, financial advice, and ensuring transparency in defence expenditure, their role directly impacts operational readiness and the development of defence infrastructure. She advised them that as the principal accounting and financial authority of the Defence Services, they are expected to understand the unique challenges, hardships, and operational realities faced by our Armed Forces.

Call for Modernisation and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

According to the release, President Murmu said we are living in times of rapid change. The evolving geopolitical environment and emerging security challenges demand quicker, smarter, and more accurate decision-making. Simultaneously, business processes are becoming more complex and technology-driven. In this context, the Defence Accounts Department should continuously adapt, innovate, and modernise. There is also an urgent need to actively support the Government of India's ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' by encouraging indigenous production, strengthening local supply chains and promoting domestic industry. The officers of the Indian Defence Accounts Service can also contribute to building a self-reliant and resilient defence ecosystem.

'Remain Lifelong Learners': President's Advice to Officers

The President urged IDAS officers to remain lifelong learners, to stay curious, and to embrace change with confidence. She advised them to remember that the true measure of service lies not in position or recognition. Instead, it lies in the steady contribution they would make to the effective functioning of institutions and the welfare of citizens. (ANI)