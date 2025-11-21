President Droupadi Murmu visited Tirupati and offered prayers at the Tirumala Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple and the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple, where she was received with traditional honours by TTD officials.

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday offered prayers and sought the blessings of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy at the Tirumala temple. The Tirumala Tirupati DevasthanamS Chairman and Additional EO received her on arrival.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, TTD said, "The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, arrived in Tirumala today. TTD Chairman and Additional EO received her on arrival."

The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, arrived in Tirumala today. TTD Chairman and Additional EO received her on arrival.#ttd #tirumala #venkateswaraswamy pic.twitter.com/UStByo8Q5c — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) November 20, 2025

Prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple

President Murmu also prayed to the Goddess Sri Padmavathi Ammavari at the Tiruchanur Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple in Tirupati on Thursday. The TTD officials welcomed the President and arranged the "darshan with traditional honours"

In another post on X, TTD stated, "Hon'ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple, Tiruchanoor. TTD officials welcomed the President and facilitated the darshan with traditional honors."

Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu offered prayers at Sri Padmavathi Ammavari Temple, Tiruchanoor. TTD officials welcomed the President and facilitated the darshan with traditional honors.#TTD #Tiruchanoor #PadmavathiAmmavaru pic.twitter.com/NDTODrpJdK — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) November 20, 2025

President's Three-State Visit

President Droupadi Murmu is on a visit to three states - Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from November 20 to November 22.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas Celebrations in Chhattisgarh

Earlier on her Chhattisgarh visit, President Droupadi Murmu emphasised that the contribution of tribal communities has been instrumental in shaping India's history, as she graced the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations organised by the Chhattisgarh government at Ambikapur, Surguja.

In a post shared on X, the President said, "The contribution of tribal communities is a glorious chapter in the history of India. The development of tribal people is a priority of the Government of India. Various national-level schemes have been developed and implemented for the welfare of tribal communities."

The President joined the state-level event to honour the legacy of tribal freedom fighters, including Birsa Munda. Addressing the gathering, she reiterated the Centre's commitment towards the welfare and empowerment of tribal communities.

"The contribution of tribal communities is a glorious chapter in the history of India. The development of tribal people is a priority of the Government of India. Various national-level schemes have been developed and implemented for the welfare of tribal communities," she said.

President Murmu also congratulated the people of Chhattisgarh on the state's progress and praised its cultural and historical significance. "I congratulate the people of Chhattisgarh for their progress. They have just celebrated the silver jubilee of state formation. I have had the honour of visiting Bhagwan Birsa Munda's birthplace (in Jharkhand) and offering my tribute. The contribution of tribal communities has been tremendous in the history of Indian. I feel very cordial after coming to Chhattisgarh. Jharkhand and Odisha are not far from Chhattisgarh," the President stated.