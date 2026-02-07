President Droupadi Murmu and EAM S Jaishankar hailed Team India for its record sixth ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup title. The President lauded the team's undefeated run and dominant performance that made the nation proud.

President Droupadi Murmu has congratulated Team India for winning the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup for a record sixth time, saying the young team had made the nation proud with its dominant performance. In a post on X, President Murmu praised the players for remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament and wished them a bright future. "Heartiest congratulations to Team India on winning the ICC Men's U19 World Cup 2026 for the record sixth time! Remaining undefeated throughout the tournament, the team has done the nation proud with its dominant performance. I wish the talented young players a very bright future ahead. I am sure that Indian cricket will go from strength to strength," Droupadi Murmu wrote on 'X'.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Leaders, Industry Captains Join in Praise

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also lauded the Indian team's achievement. Congratulating the players on their title win, he described the victory as a reflection of their talent, discipline, and teamwork. "Champions of tomorrow! Heartiest congratulations to the Indian U-19 Men's Cricket Team on winning the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. A stellar display of talent, discipline, and teamwork that has made the nation proud," Jaishankar said.

Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, also congratulated the winning squad. "Six titles. One Bharat. Undisputed. From Kapil Dev in 1983 to Vaibhav Suryavanshi today, "175" is destined to define eras. A breathtaking knock that did not just win a game, but signalled the arrival of another titan. Our U19 champions have proven that for the youth of today, greatness is not a goal; it is their identity. The world watches. The future has arrived. Jai Hind," Adani wrote on X.

Match Highlights: A Dominant Final Performance

After electing to bat first, India posted a record-shattering 411/9, led by Vaibhav Suryavanshi's scintillating 175 off 80 balls, which included 15 fours and 15 sixes. Captain Ayush Mhatre added 53 off 51 balls, while Abhigyan Kundu contributed a brisk 40 from 31 deliveries.

Chasing 412, England struggled despite a valiant 115 from Caleb Falconer, who struck nine fours and seven sixes. England lost momentum from 142/2 to 177/7, extending their wait for a second U19 World Cup since 1998.