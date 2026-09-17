CBI arrested three people, including an MCD public servant, in a Rs 15 lakh bribery case related to illegal hoardings in New Delhi. A Northern Railway official and his wife were also booked in a separate disproportionate assets case.

MCD official, 2 others held in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including a public servant, in New Delhi while allegedly transacting a bribe of Rs 15,00,000.

The CBI registered the instant case on September 16, 2026, against an Inspector of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and others on allegations that they were indulging in corrupt activities and obtaining bribes for allowing the installation and display of billboards, hoardings and LED displays even after the expiry of the tender period. The allegations also include allowing the installation and display of additional billboards beyond the sanctioned numbers in lieu of substantial illegal gratification.

Following registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap on September 16 and arrested a Senior Secretariat Assistant, MCD, and two private persons while allegedly transacting the bribe amount of Rs 15,00,000 in New Delhi. During searches conducted in connection with the case, the agency also recovered substantial cash amounting to Rs 25.25 lakh. Further searches at different locations are underway, and the investigation in the case is in progress.

Railway official booked for disproportionate assets

In a separate incident, the CBI had earlier registered a case against Dileep Kumar Chawla, Chief Office Superintendent at Northern Railway Central Hospital (NRCH), Delhi, and his wife Jyoti Chawla, alleging possession of disproportionate assets worth Rs 89.51 lakh during the check period from January 2, 2023, to February 19, 2026.

According to the FIR, Chawla allegedly intentionally enriched himself illicitly during the period and acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The FIR alleges that his wife Jyoti Chawla abetted him in acquiring assets in her name.

The FIR stated that the alleged disproportionate assets amounted to Rs 89,51,828.26, which was 37.68 per cent disproportionate to the known sources of income.

The CBI said Chawla had joined the Railway service as a Clerk in 1991 and was subsequently promoted to Senior Clerk, Head Clerk, Office Superintendent and Chief Office Superintendent. He was working as Chief Office Superintendent and looking after the payment of bills of empanelled hospitals and diagnostic centres at NRCH from January 2, 2023, the FIR stated. (ANI)