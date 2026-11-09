President Droupadi Murmu, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma extend warm greetings on Uttarakhand Foundation Day, celebrating the state's spiritual legacy, cultural heritage, and natural beauty on November 9.

President Murmu Extends Greetings on Uttarakhand Foundation Day

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday extended warm greetings to the residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion of Uttarakhand Foundation Day, highlighting the state's spiritual legacy, culturally rich history, and the vital role played by its people in serving the country. In a post on X, she urged the state's citizens to maintain a balance between development and nature as Uttarakhand continues its growth trajectory. "My heartfelt wishes to all the residents of Uttarakhand on the occasion of the state’s Foundation Day. Uttarakhand has a distinctive identity for its rich cultural heritage, spiritual traditions and unparalleled natural beauty. Its people have always made significant contributions to national service, valour and environmental conservation. I hope that the residents of Uttarakhand will strike a balance between environmental conservation and sustainable development and continue to take the state forward on the path of progress," she said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Praises Devbhoomi's Heritage

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla echoed similar sentiments, praising Uttarakhand's unparalleled beauty and rich cultural and spiritual significance. "Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the people of Uttarakhand on the state's Foundation Day—the land of 'Devbhoomi', blessed with nature's unparalleled beauty, a rich spiritual heritage and glorious cultural traditions," he said in a post on X. He added, "From the Himalayas' lofty peaks to the sources of sacred rivers, and the holy pilgrimage sites of Gangotri-Yamunotri, Badrinath-Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib, Uttarakhand is an invaluable part of our civilisation, faith and natural heritage. May Uttarakhand continue to set new benchmarks for progress, may every family enjoy happiness and prosperity, and may this state play a leading role in fulfilling the vision of a developed India."

Leaders Across India Celebrate Uttarakhand

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also extended greetings to the people of Uttarakhand, praying for the peace and prosperity of the State. In a post on X, he said, "From the majestic Himalayas to the warmth of its people, Uttarakhand’s beauty lies as much in its landscapes as in its timeless faith. Heartiest wishes to the people of Devbhoomi on Foundation Day! May the state continue to scale new heights of progress, peace and prosperity."

About Uttarakhand Foundation Day

Uttarakhand Foundation Day, also known as Uttarakhand Divas, is observed annually on November 9. The state was formed in the year 2000 as the 27th state of India, carved out of Uttar Pradesh. Largely a hilly state and located at the foothills of the Himalayan mountains, the state has international boundaries with China (Tibet) in the north and Nepal in the east.

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