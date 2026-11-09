The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for calling Diwali an 'Eid of Happiness', labeling it a tactic of vote-bank appeasement aimed at swaying voters ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

BJP Launches Scathing Attack on Congress Over Diwali Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday mounted a scathing attack against Congress after party president Mallikarjun Kharge called Diwali an "Eid of Happiness". The ruling party termed it Congress' attempt to appease a vote bank ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections.

In a video message on X, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari called Congress an "anti-Hindu" party. "Congress is an anti-Sanatan, anti-Hindu party, which is why Mallikarjun Kharge called Deepawali an 'Eid of Happiness'. This is pure vote-bank politics ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections. Recall Sonia Gandhi crying for Babri; she also cried for Batla. This shows that Congress only wants appeasement politics. Even on Hindu festivals, Congress is trying to appease its vote bank. This is why neither the Gandhi-Vadra family nor the Congress President visited the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. When Udhayanidhi Stalin called Sanatan 'Dengue, malaria', Congress was silent. They have clarified that Congress' policy is anti-Sanatan," he said.

Accusations of Appeasement Politics

BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan called Kharge's Diwali wishes a "twisted message" hurting the sentiments of Hindus. He also listed several incidents, accusing Congress of appeasement politics. In an X post, Kesavan wrote, "Congress President Kharge’s twisted Diwali message underlines the blunt fact that the Congress party never hesitates to hurt and humiliate the faith and sentiments of crores of Hindu devotees just to peddle its toxic vote bank politics of appeasement."

'It was the same Kharge ji who had offensively demeaned the Maha Kumbh, and our nation will never forget nor forgive how Rahul Gandhi crudely insulted the Chhath Puja, crudely labelling it as a drama. From Nehru’s Congress, which opposed the reconstruction of the glorious Somnath temple, to Rahul Gandhi’s Congress, which maliciously maligned the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Bhavya Ram Mandir as a Naach Gaana event, the Congress party continues to harbour a very bitter Hindu Virodhi mindset, pandering to its divisive vote bank politics of appeasement," he added.

Context of Kharge's Remarks

This comes after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks while extending Diwali greetings on November 7. Kharge told reporters, "I extend my best wishes to everyone for Diwali. Many people celebrate it as it is an Eid of Happiness... On this festive occasion, I would like to convey my greetings to all my fellow countrymen. I also have a special appeal: it is essential to maintain peace in the nation. I urge those who may be in conflict or harbouring misunderstandings with one another to set these differences aside. Let us all work wholeheartedly to protect our country and foster national unity." (ANI)

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